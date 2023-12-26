Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » This growth stock could potentially deliver huge gains over the next decade

This growth stock could potentially deliver huge gains over the next decade

Edward Sheldon believes this well-known growth stock has all the right ingredients to be a massive success over the next decade.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing some money in US-listed growth stocks can pay off. Just ask anyone who bought Tesla, Amazon, or Nvidia shares a decade ago.

Here, I’m going to highlight a US stock that I’ve been buying for my own portfolio recently. I think it has the potential to deliver enormous gains over the next decade.

It’s a verb

The stock I want to highlight today is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

Most people probably know of the company already. It’s one of largest providers of rideshare/mobility services in the world with around 130m users across approximately 70 countries.

An industry leader, the company is so dominant that its name has become a verb.

Why I’m bullish

There are many reasons I’m bullish on Uber right now.

For a start, the company’s profits are soaring. For 2024, analysts expect the group to generate net income of $2,472m. That’s more than triple the number forecast for 2023 ($802m). There are not many large-cap stocks delivering that kind of profit growth.

Second, the group has recently moved into digital advertising and is now showing ads in both its apps and its vehicles (with 130m people using its app, it has ta powerful platform for advertising). Digital advertising is a hugely profitable industry so this move is likely to boost Uber’s revenues and profits significantly in the years ahead.

I also like the fact that the stock was recently added to the S&P 500 index. This should increase demand for it from institutional investors. It’s worth noting that Uber has been placed within the Industrial sector. Given this classification, I think it will appeal to a lot of fund managers.

Finally, Uber is now rolling out self-driving taxis in the US thanks to its partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo. I think we’re likely to see much more of this going forward. Taking a longer-term view, I feel self-driving cars could push Uber’s profits (and share price) up dramatically.

A no-brainer growth stock?

Now, the shares have had a big run recently. As a result, there’s always the chance of a pullback in the near term.

And that’s not the only risk here.

A P/E ratio of near 50 also adds some risk to the investment case (although the P/E-to-growth — or PEG — ratio is quite low).

As does regulatory uncertainty. In recent years, Uber has faced regulatory challenges in a number of markets and we may see more of this in the years ahead.

Overall though, I’m very excited about the potential here.

With a market cap of just $125bn today (about one sixth of Tesla’s), I see a lot of potential for share price growth in the long run.

Ultimately, Uber strikes me as the kind of stock that people will look back on in 2033 and think ‘why didn’t I invest in that company a decade ago?’ I see it as definitely worthy of research.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Dropshipping is often lauded as a great side hustle. Here’s why this Fool would rather follow Warren Buffett and invest…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool wonders if he should expose his Stocks and Shares ISA directly to the alkali metal that's key to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

3 top reasons why Tesla stock is a ‘buy’ to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Looking past shares when their price is down is easy. Our writer says he’s done that before but won’t do…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Should I copy Warren Buffett and buy this stock?

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors ever. This Fool is wondering if it would be smart to…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Nio stock at the start of 2021, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Nio stock has endured a miserable run since the beginning of 2021. Muhammad Cheema takes a look to see if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares are rallying: am I missing out by not buying?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have climbed 135% this year, but will this growth continue into 2024? This Fool takes a closer look…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

One 59p penny stock I’d avoid like the plague!

| Ben McPoland

This US penny stock has lost a truly shocking amount of value over the past two years and some think…

Read more »