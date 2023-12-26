Home » Investing Articles » How to target a £16,539 second income with just £5 a day

How to target a £16,539 second income with just £5 a day

Long-term dividend investing can produce a reliable second income. Our writer considers a plan to reach a generous five-figure goal.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my favourite methods to earn a second income is by owning dividend shares. Building my own business that pays income is difficult, time-consuming and prone to significant risks.

Instead, investors can own a part of established and profitable companies. Many of these pay cash to shareholders in the form of dividends.

But there are a few points to consider to target a £16,539 yearly second income, so let’s dive in.

How long will it take?

First, I have to note that this goal is likely to take time, especially if I’m starting from zero. Given it’s possible to build a dividend portfolio that yields around 8% a year, I calculate that I’d need a pot worth over £206,000.

If I already have this sum to invest, I could buy a selection of dividend shares and start earning income within months.

But if I don’t have this size of investment, I’d need to save up for it. I could start this plan with as little as £5 a day. But of course, the more I could invest, the quicker I’d be able to start earning passive income.

Invest per day (£)£ per yearYears to reach goal
5£1,82530
20£7,30015
50£18,2508

For instance, by investing £5 a day, I calculate I’d reach my target in 30 years. Admittedly, this is a long time, but it’s a relatively small investment to make.

Investing should be considered a long-term activity, but by adding more to my pot every year, I’d be able to speed up the process considerably.

As the table above shows, by investing £7,300 a year instead, I calculate that I’d reach my goal in half the time.

The portfolio

The next part of the plan is to consider which dividend shares to invest in. For this I’d build a portfolio of 10-20 carefully selected top picks.

By doing so, I’d spread my risk and avoid putting all my eggs in one basket.

As this is a long-term plan, I only want to own high-quality businesses. By this I mean they should be profitable, have stable earnings and offer positive prospects.

At the same time, I’m looking for reliable dividend income. This doesn’t necessarily mean a high dividend yield. In fact, I’d be cautious of a yield greater than 10% as it might not be sustainable.

In addition, some of the best dividend shares offer modest yields today but tend to grow dividend payments over time. Often overlooked, many of these shares can result in a larger passive income in the future compared with high-yield stocks.

Building a reliable income stream

For instance, if I had spare cash to devote to this strategy, I’d buy BAE Systems, Diageo and Cranswick. All three offer a dividend yield between 2% and 3%. But more importantly, they have consistently grown their payout for the best part of two decades.

All offer strong and profitable business models. They also have double-digit returns on capital employed, which is a sign of business quality.

Bear in mind all additions in the portfolio would need monitoring to ensure they continue to meet my criteria. And for the rest of my purchases, I’ll need to do some more homework.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Yields up to 7.6%! 4 dividend stocks for investors to consider buying in 2024

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these UK income shares could be excellent stocks to buy for investors seeking market-beating passive income.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares FINALLY deliver a dividend in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are predicted to start paying dividends again next year! But the path is littered with obstacles, as Royston…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! I’d buy 4 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to target £1,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

Forget about high-yielding FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds for a second! Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 100 dividend stock could…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

10.3% dividend yield! I’d buy 20 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week to target £2,000 in passive income

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is loaded with exceptional dividend-paying stocks that investors can use to build a second income. Here’s one that…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I think could be bargain buys before 2024!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies two cheap defensive shares in the FTSE 100 index that have been battered this year but that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start with £1,000 and target a second income worth £18,903!

| Dr. James Fox

A second income can be the holy grail of investing. Dr James Fox explains how he'd kick things off with…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £32,371 in yearly passive income following Warren Buffett

| Ben McPoland

Dropshipping is often lauded as a great side hustle. Here’s why this Fool would rather follow Warren Buffett and invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 compelling passive income investments to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three cash flow-producing investments he…

Read more »