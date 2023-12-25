Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1,000 in the FTSE 100 in 2024 as inflation falls

How I’d invest £1,000 in the FTSE 100 in 2024 as inflation falls

With inflation cooling off, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to strategically find the best investment opportunities throughout next year.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last two years, inflation wreaked havoc on companies of all sizes, including those in the FTSE 100. With input costs going up and consumer spending going down, achieving growth has been challenging, to say the least. And the situation has only been made worse by rising interest rates driving up the cost of capital.

However, the Bank of England’s (BoE) efforts seem to be bearing fruit. Looking at the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation has cooled down significantly and is inching closer to the ideal range of 2% to 3%.

Providing that no more spanners are thrown into the works, I wouldn’t be surprised to see inflation reach the BoE’s targets in 2024. If that’s the case, interest rate cuts may be coming. And while I doubt they’ll be dropping near 0% again, the reduction in cost of capital is terrific news for investors.

So, what’s the best way to capitalise on this potential reality even with just £1,000 at hand? Let’s take a look.

What’s the goal?

Falling interest rates and inflation are good news for stock prices for both income- and growth-oriented FTSE 100 businesses. So, which one should investors focus on? The answer ultimately depends on an individual, their risk tolerance, and investment objectives.

Growth shares offer the potential for explosive long-term returns. But this often comes at the cost of heightened volatility that not all investors are willing to stomach. Income shares are typically more stable, but the returns might be insufficient for someone comfortable with taking on more risk.

Undervalued companies will outperform

Regardless of whether an investor is targeting growth or dividends, the stocks most likely to deliver stellar returns are the ones that continue to trade at a significant discount. Apart from the boost provided from rising discounted cash flow model valuations, improving economic conditions are good for business.

Therefore, as consumer spending returns, the pressure on a firm’s cash flow could be alleviated. This not only helps manage any outstanding debts but also bolsters cash flow to fuel reinvestment. What’s more, if interest rates are eventually cut, the affordability of new loans could improve, giving management teams more financial flexibility to pursue new projects.

Needless to say, if a dirt cheap company suddenly starts delivering rapid growth, then investors are likely to start taking notice. This could be the spark that sends these shares flying, rewarding investors who bought in near the bottom with potentially big returns.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. FTSE 100 companies rarely fly under the radar due to the popularity of the UK’s flagship index. And if a stock is priced so cheaply, there’s likely a good reason for it. But that doesn’t mean bargains don’t exist. Investigating why a firm has fallen from grace could reveal an overly pessimistic market view that doesn’t consider critical long-term potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

(Nearly) 5 reasons NOT to get a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great thing, and everyone should get one. Oh, hang on, maybe…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Collective

FTSE 100 winners and losers of 2023

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 is currently up just 2% in 2023. But there have been some marked sector themes, and standout…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

An absurdly cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is on the rise, but this stock continues to trade at a near-record low price-to-earnings ratio. Is…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 steps to increase income from dividend shares in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks ahead to next year to see how investors can improve the yield on an income portfolio with…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The 2024 dividend forecasts for the 2 FTSE 100 stocks under £1

| James Beard

There are two FTSE 100 stocks that trade for less than £1. With both in his ISA, our writer's keen…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Lifetime passive income for just £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to set up a passive income stream that could last for years or even decades with…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool wonders if he should expose his Stocks and Shares ISA directly to the alkali metal that's key to…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

I’d put £500 in this value stock this Christmas

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool is looking for a new value stock as a present to himself this Christmas. Here’s the best one…

Read more »