Home » Investing Articles » Will the 2024 stock market rally be a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

Will the 2024 stock market rally be a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

Corrections can be painful, but the looming stock market rally may kick off in 2024 providing investors with an opportunity to get richer.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After almost two years of volatility, a stock market rally may have finally just kicked off. Since the end of October, the FTSE 250 is up in double digits. And with the economic outlook improving for the UK, this upward trajectory appears to be on track to continue into 2024.

There’s no way of knowing for certain whether the long-awaited recovery has finally started. And it’s possible for stocks to continue moving in the wrong direction next year, especially if inflation surges again.

Personally, I remain cautiously optimistic. So, let’s assume we’re entering a new British bull market. What does this mean for investors? And how should they prepare their portfolios?

The rare opportunity

Throughout history, the stock market has endured a long list of meltdowns, crashes, and corrections. And in every instance, top-notch shares have bounced back pushing the financial markets to new heights. The pain of such events stays vivid in my memory. But despite popular belief, periods of severe decline are actually pretty rare.

In the last 20 years, there have only been three major market downturns. That includes the 2020 Covid-Crash, which was exceptionally short-lived and deliberately inflicted to combat the pandemic. In fact, excluding 2020, the last time the stock market suffered a decline as severe as 2022 was back in 2008.

That’s 14 years of tremendous performance. And for investors who capitalised on the aftermath of the Financial Crisis, enormous sums of wealth have been created, even after the recent volatility.

Another crash or correction is almost certain to happen again in the future. The question is, when will it occur? Sadly, there’s no way of knowing until it happens. But suppose the new bull market ends up being nearly as long as the last one? In that case, investors may have to wait over a decade for another chance to snap up widespread discounts across fantastic companies.

2024 will still be risky

Even if 2024 becomes the formal launch of a new bull market (which isn’t guaranteed), investors will still have to keep risk in check. The stock market as a whole may have survived previous crashes and corrections, but that doesn’t mean every business did. And I’m confident multiple bankruptcies will start to emerge next year as overleveraged businesses fail to keep up with higher interest rates.

Cracks in the foundations of businesses will likely only get wider if cash flows can’t keep up. But even those that can bring debt under control may still fall behind healthier competitors that can dedicate all their resources to growth rather than repair. That’s why I believe having a strong balance sheet will be a powerful asset next year.

Obviously, that’s not the only important factor. A management team with a talent for capital allocation and creating sustainable competitive advantages are just as crucial. As are the countless other factors that go into the stock-picking process. And even after performing all the due diligence, an investment may still fail to live up to expectations due to an unforeseen threat or disruption.

Risk is an unavoidable part of an investing journey. However, even with this handicap, employing tactics like diversification and pound cost averaging can help keep risk in check. And in the long run, a well-balanced portfolio can reap potentially massive returns, especially when it’s built near the start of a new bull market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing the Rolls-Royce share price soar 200% in 2023, I can't be the only one scratching my head and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £10k on cheap dividend shares could earn me £1,000 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing £10,000 in bargain UK dividend shares to try and build a four-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 reasons I think stocks and shares are truly the best for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are several things I want from a passive income-focused investment. And stocks and shares really do tick every single…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 forecasts predict a surge to 8,368 points! Time to start buying cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest analyst forecasts suggest a double-digit surge in the UK’s flagship index is coming. Is time running out to…

Read more »