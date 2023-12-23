Home » Investing Articles » How to invest £77 a week in a SIPP to aim for a million-pound nest egg

How to invest £77 a week in a SIPP to aim for a million-pound nest egg

Regularly investing money via a SIPP each week could put investors on the path to financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By leveraging the power of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), investors can position themselves for a far better retirement lifestyle. And when kickstarting the retirement saving process at the beginning of a career, it doesn’t take much to push an investment portfolio into a seven-figure portfolio. In fact, putting aside just £11 a day, or £77 a week, for a SIPP could be all it takes to retire in style. Here’s how.

SIPPs come with multiple advantages. The biggest is related to tax. Any money that’s deposited into a SIPP is automatically eligible for tax relief. The amount of relief ultimately depends on an individual’s tax band. Assuming an investor is paying the Basic Rate, every deposit will be topped up by 20%. So when depositing £77 a week, the tax relief automatically pushes this up to around £92.

What’s more, while the money stays within the SIPP, capital gains and dividend tax are also eliminated. This prevents compounding from being disrupted and translates into more potential wealth, especially over the long run.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So how much money can investors expect to make?

Let’s break it down

According to the European Commission, the average number of years spent working throughout a career is 36. And since its inception, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average annualised return of around 8%. So assuming an investor is able to consistently add £92 of capital into their SIPP each week (after tax relief), how much money would they have at retirement when starting from scratch?

YearPortfolio Value
1£4,980
5£29,391
10£73,178
20£235,608
30£596,144
36£998,689

With inflation likely to continue dragging down the value of money over the next 36 years, £998.7k may not go as far as it does today. However, having a near-£1m pension pot is still likely to drastically improve the quality of a retirement lifestyle.

Nothing is guaranteed

Thanks to index funds, it’s possible to invest capital into the stock market with minimal knowledge. After all, these investment vehicles can be low-cost and automatically handle the entire portfolio management process while replicating the returns of indices like the FTSE 100.

However, there’s a giant caveat to this approach. The FTSE 100 may not continue to deliver 8% gains moving forward. The returns could be higher or lower. And therefore investors may not hit the seven-figure threshold when the time comes to retire.

Stock-picking can help offset this risk. Instead of tracking an index, investors can hand-pick companies and design their own portfolios to try and achieve market-beating returns. Even an extra 1% can drastically improve an investor’s long-term financial prospects.

However, stock-picking requires far more effort and skill. And if executed poorly, investors may end up underperforming the FTSE 100, perhaps even destroying wealth instead of creating it.

This means investing comes with risk, regardless of the strategy used. However, risk can be managed. And In the long run, the potential gains the stock market provides could help drastically improve the quality of life during retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing the Rolls-Royce share price soar 200% in 2023, I can't be the only one scratching my head and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £10k on cheap dividend shares could earn me £1,000 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing £10,000 in bargain UK dividend shares to try and build a four-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 reasons I think stocks and shares are truly the best for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are several things I want from a passive income-focused investment. And stocks and shares really do tick every single…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 forecasts predict a surge to 8,368 points! Time to start buying cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest analyst forecasts suggest a double-digit surge in the UK’s flagship index is coming. Is time running out to…

Read more »