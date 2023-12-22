Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock looks wildly mispriced to me

This FTSE 250 stock looks wildly mispriced to me

Her’s a FTSE 250 share that has almost halved over five years. However, with a cash yield of nearly 8% a year, I have high hopes for its future.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a veteran value/income/dividend investor, my family portfolio is packed with lowly rated shares that pay big dividends to patient shareholders. My favourite hunting ground for these stocks is the elite FTSE 100 index. However, I’m finding more and more chronically undervalued shares in the FTSE 250.

Value-hunting

My wife and I already own five different mid-cap shares in our latest portfolio — including one recently relegated from the blue-chip index. Also, we sold one of our FTSE 250 holdings earlier this week in order to buy into a better bargain.

In my latest search for deeply discounted mid-cap companies, I spotted this bargain-bin buy, which we already own.

My mid-cap bargain is ITV

Founded in 1955, ITV (LSE: ITV) is the UK’s largest commercial terrestrial broadcaster. However, its engine for growth is the wide-ranging content it produces and sells to media groups worldwide. Alas, a fall in TV advertising spending has hit earnings this year.

ITV shares are down 13.7% over one year and have almost halved over five years, crashing 49.2%. For the record, my wife and I bought ITV shares for 68.8p a share in June 2022.

At first, this stock did rather well, peaking at its 2023 high of 96.62p on 9 February. However, the share price has since tumbled and now stands at 63.36p. This values the firm at £2.6bn.

Thus, we’re nursing a paper loss of 8% of our original investment. That’s hardly ideal, but this decline is largely offset by the cash dividends ITV has paid us over one-and-a-half years.

To date, we’ve received dividends of 1.7p, 3.3p and 1.7p, with 2023’s final dividend to come in May. That comes to 6.7p, almost cancelling out our capital loss. And this cash stream is why we bought the stock in the first place.

Despite facing earnings headwinds, ITV shares still look too cheap to me today. They trade on a multiple of 9.3 times earnings, delivering an earnings yield of 10.7%.

This means that its market-beating cash yield of 7.9% a year is covered under 1.4 times by earnings. That’s not as big a margin of safety as I’d like to see. Then again, there has been no indication from CEO Carolyn McCall that the group will cut its payout in the near future.

What next?

Currently, ITV stock is trading 8.6% above its 2023 low of 58.36p, hit on 1 December. I’m hopeful that this ‘Santa rally’ will continue in 2024, because I see this stock as very undervalued.

What’s more, there could be a powerful pop in the ITV share price if a larger media rival decided to bid for this business. When a bid rumour last emerged 10 months ago, the stock nearly hit £1. While this would be welcome news, it’s only a minor reason for me owning these shares.

What I’m hopeful of is an earnings recovery driven by rising advertising spending in 2024-25. If this doesn’t emerge, then this stock could see further falls. Even so, I’m more interested in seeing where the stock will be five and 10 years from now!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in ITV shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d put £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £33,000 second income

| Alan Oscroft

Not got a pile of cash? Here's how regular investments in the UK stock market could build up over time,…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share to help ride out the next recession!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The price of this FTSE 100 share has gone nowhere over the past 12 months. But its near-8% cash yield…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Best British shares for investors to consider buying for 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

As 2023 closes out, Fool.co.uk's writers have revealed their top shares for investors to consider buying in 2024.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 chemicals stock rally another 26% in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Croda International are finishing the year strong. But is the FTSE 100 stock set to continue its recovery…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

3 top reasons why Tesla stock is a ‘buy’ to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Looking past shares when their price is down is easy. Our writer says he’s done that before but won’t do…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares I’d buy in 2024 for passive income

| Harshil Patel

Finding the best dividend shares doesn’t need to be complicated. Our writer highlights how to find reliable dividend income in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I think the Lloyds share price could be a value trap

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author loves finding value opportunities. However, he thinks that the Lloyds share price could get him stuck at a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares in 2024 and holding them for the years to come

| Charlie Keough

This Fool's plan is to snap up cheap shares and hold them in his portfolio for the long run. Here,…

Read more »