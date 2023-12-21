Home » Investing Articles » Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“As Premier League football fans might know, being top of the league at Christmas is not a guarantee that a team will become champion – but it’s a better position to be in than not! We hope that this company can build on its strong start and eventually cement its early progress into a position as global market leader.”

Mark Stones, Hidden Winners

December’s recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy the cheap Lloyds share price for 7% yield in 2024?

| Tom Rodgers

The Lloyds share price is definitely cheap. It looks ready to turn a corner in 2024. With 7% yields coming,…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

What should investors expect from the stock market in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

What should investors expect from the stock market in 2024? Opportunities, according to Stephen Wright.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will BT shares hit 300p in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are up 10% this year, with research analysts signifying the stock could continue to rise in 2024. Here’s…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’m kicking myself for failing to buy this red-hot growth stock in 2023. What about 2024?

| Harvey Jones

This top growth stock has smashed the FTSE 100 this year and I should have bought it six months ago.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 reasons to be positive on the BP share price in 2024

| Stephen Wright

After a disappointing 2023, Stephen Wright thinks higher oil prices and lower interest rates could push the BP share price…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Beyond Warren Buffett: strategies for the AI era

| Oliver Rodzianko

I think Warren Buffett is an investing master. Now, times are changing. I’m translating his past strategies to build wealth…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

I’d start buying cheap UK shares with just £200 a month to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian thinks UK shares still look cheap as we move into 2024. He explains how to capitalise on the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in British American Tobacco shares one year ago here’s what I have today

| Harvey Jones

British American Tobacco shares offer investors one of the highest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 but this hasn't stopped…

Read more »