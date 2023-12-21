Home » Investing Articles » I’ve bought 3,093 shares of this high-yield stock to aim for a £280 monthly passive income

I’ve bought 3,093 shares of this high-yield stock to aim for a £280 monthly passive income

I’m hoping this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stock will give me a high and rising passive income all the way to retirement and beyond.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve bought a whole bunch of FTSE 100 dividend stocks in recent months, with the aim of generating a juicy passive income for my retirement.

I have particularly high hopes for wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG), which I’ve bought on three occasions since the summer. I invested my first £2k on 12 July, which bought me 1,063 shares at 187.1p each. At the time they were yielding around 10%.

Top dividend stock

I bought another 1,023 shares on 8 September and 942 more on 30 November. On 7 November I received my first dividend of £133.93, and that bought me 65 more shares. 

I now own a grand total of 3,093 shares at a book cost of £6,131.57. So far, they’re up 11.53% in total to £6,838.62, giving me a £707.05 paper gain with the dividend. Which isn’t bad for the first six months but these are early days.

But I’m not looking to bank a quick gain here. I hope that M&G will sit happily in my portfolio for years or even decades, pumping out the dividends and give me the odd burst of share price growth along the way.

M&G has been hit by repeated bouts of stock market volatility since spinning off from Prudential in October 2019 (as have other FTSE 100 financials). That’s hit customer inflows and net assets under management.

Yet this September it posted better-than-expected interim results with adjusted operating profits up more than 30% to £390m. The board was able to boast about “maintaining our financial strength through capital discipline”, and has been working hard to simplify the business and boost client outcomes.

Better still, it’s on track to meet its 2024 operating capital generation target of £2.5bn and 2025 looks promising on that score too. Its 6.5p interim dividend per share was paid in line with estimates.

High income prospects

Dividends are never guaranteed, especially when they’re this high, but M&G is generating cash and markets reckon it will yield 9.21% in 2023 and 9.45% in 2024. I’m looking forward to those payments hitting my account. I’ll be getting around of £600 a year in income alone.

I don’t expect to retire for another 15 years, and I’ll keep reinvesting all my dividends until then. If the yield holds at around 9% and the share grows by a modest 3% a year, I’ll enjoy average a total average return of 12% a year on my £6,838.62.

That would boost it to £37,432 when I start taking my passive income around 2038. If the yield is still 9% at that point and I take all my dividends, it would give me income of £3,369 a year, or £281 a month. Not bad from an initial investment of just over £6,000 (although inflation will have eroded its real terms spending power).

Obviously, I’m counting quite a few chickens here. M&G’s dividend may not be sustainable. The group could be taken over. It could even go bust. That’s why I’m building a portfolio of around 15 FTSE 100 shocks, to spread the risk. With luck, I’ll have a lot of passive income heading my way by the time I retire, and not just from M&G. But my hopes here are high.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will BT shares hit 300p in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are up 10% this year, with research analysts signifying the stock could continue to rise in 2024. Here’s…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’m kicking myself for failing to buy this red-hot growth stock in 2023. What about 2024?

| Harvey Jones

This top growth stock has smashed the FTSE 100 this year and I should have bought it six months ago.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 reasons to be positive on the BP share price in 2024

| Stephen Wright

After a disappointing 2023, Stephen Wright thinks higher oil prices and lower interest rates could push the BP share price…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Beyond Warren Buffett: strategies for the AI era

| Oliver Rodzianko

I think Warren Buffett is an investing master. Now, times are changing. I’m translating his past strategies to build wealth…

Read more »

Grattan Bridge in Dublin, Ireland, on the River Liffey at sunset
Investing Articles

I’d start buying cheap UK shares with just £200 a month to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian thinks UK shares still look cheap as we move into 2024. He explains how to capitalise on the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in British American Tobacco shares one year ago here’s what I have today

| Harvey Jones

British American Tobacco shares offer investors one of the highest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 but this hasn't stopped…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying in 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down two excellent FTSE 100 stocks, and why she thinks they are on track to perform well…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Was dumping Rolls-Royce shares my biggest investment mistake of 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled this year and this writer sees a chance they could keep moving up. So why…

Read more »