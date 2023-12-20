Home » Investing Articles » This share could crush the FTSE 100 in 2024

This share could crush the FTSE 100 in 2024

At the very end of 2021, this FTSE 100 share was hitting record highs. But after a tough 2023, this stock now looks a big, beautiful bargain to me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have three options when investing. First, pay someone else handsomely to manage my money. Second, just follow the market by, say, buying a cheap, simple FTSE 100 tracker fund. Third, pick my own shares and roll with Mr Market’s punches.

I’m a FTSE 100 bargain hunter

Early in my investing career, I decided that the most fun to be had was by building my own portfolios of shares. Sometimes, I’ve done really well and made fortunes. At other times, I’ve blown up badly, with my three worst trades losing me close to £1m. Yikes.

Today, I see tons of hidden value among blue-chip Footsie shares. With 100 to choose from, there are plenty that seem unloved, unwanted, and undervalued. Here is one hidden treasure that I think stands a decent chance of beating the wider market in 2024 and beyond.

Diageo is my drinks dynamo

Diageo (LSE: DGE) is one of the world’s largest producers of alcoholic drinks — gin, whiskey, rum, stout — you name it, Diageo distils or brews it. With over 200 popular brands in its cupboard, this group serves billions of drinkers worldwide.

Alas, partly driven by the cost-of-living crisis, Diageo’s quarterly sales growth has slowed, with sales actually falling in Latin America and the Caribbean. This delivered a blow to an already weak share price. At its 52-week low, it plunged to 2,719p after reporting results on 10 November.

As I write, the shares have moved up 4.4% from rock-bottom and currently stand at 2,839.5p. This values this FTSE 100 powerhouse at £63.6bn — a price tag I’d gladly pay to own this storied business.

Diageo shares don’t look super-cheap at present. They trade on an earnings multiple of 17.3, for an earnings yield of 5.8%. Yet the dividend yield of 2.8% a year is covered almost 2.1 times by earnings, so it has room to grow when this tanker turns around.

Admittedly, Diageo shares have had a tough time since their record highs of late December 2021. Indeed, they have lost 14.2% of their value over six months, as well as diving by 22% over one year. And over five years, they have produced a tiny capital gain of 0.5%, excluding dividends.

I love this business

My all-time investing hero, American mega-billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett, once remarked, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price”.

In my 37 years as an investor, I’ve owned Diageo shares at times, but not for several years. Still, I think now could be a great time for the D’Arcys to become Diageo’s part-owners.

I’m so keen to buy into this great British success story that we’ve actually sold another holding to buy into this business ASAP. At current price levels, I think we’re getting a great deal at a fair price. Finally, after a poor 2022/23, I’m hoping for better returns for Diageo shareholders in 2024/25!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price hit $380 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Even with a car business worth not much more than Toyota’s, the Tesla share price could hit $380 next year,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Could a 2024 stock market crash offer a golden opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't spending time guessing whether we'll see a stock market crash next year. Instead, he's planning what to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Which sectors’ stocks are most likely to increase dividends in 2024?

| The Motley Fool Staff

Income shares can help investors create a stream of passive income over time. But where to go hunting for stocks…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could this 7%-yielding penny stock be a smart buy for 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this penny stock with its juicy dividend yield. So why's he willing to buy more to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can these things help the Lloyds share price double in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

Will I be forever wrong about the Lloyds share price? I don't care really, not if I can keep buying…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth for the long term and hopefully get…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 2023! Are these the 2 best stocks to buy for 2024?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 companies were among the best shares to buy in 2023. They have bright prospects for 2024,…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price hit £10 in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price is up 7.5% over the past month. But just how far can the rally go?…

Read more »