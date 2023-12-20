Home » Investing Articles » Is the BP share price too cheap to ignore?

Is the BP share price too cheap to ignore?

Currently trading on just four times earnings, the BP share price looks super cheap. This Fool assesses whether now is the time to buy.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP) share price has hovered between the 450p and 550p mark for most of 2023. However, in the last 30 days the stock has slipped around 4%.

When I look at BP I am immediately drawn to its low valuation and healthy dividend. These are typical things I look for when scouting out stocks.

So, considering the stock’s current position, should I be looking to open up a position heading into 2024? Let’s investigate.

Valuation and dividend

As mentioned, BP boasts a low valuation. To be more specific, the stock currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just four. This is miles below the FTSE 100 average of 14. Also, when looking at BP’s competition, Shell and ExxonMobil, who trade on P/E ratios of seven and 10 respectively, I am further enticed.

Coupling this low valuation, the oil giant also offers a healthy dividend of 4.8%. This isn’t far above the FTSE 100 average, but it’s still a nice to have for any investment. Dividends are a great way to earn passive income from a portfolio.

In terms of stock valuation, I see another plus for BP. In its Q3 results, the company reported the completion of a $1.5bn share buyback programme. Share buybacks are good news for investors, as reducing the shares outstanding means dividend payments are shared between fewer stocks, hence pushing up the yield. Also, performance metrics like earnings per share (EPS) are pushed up, which can attract new investors.

BP also announced another series of buybacks over the next three months amounting to the same $1.5bn sum. This could further push up the dividend and lead to enhanced EPS numbers.

Institutional investors seem to share this optimism, with analysts at Barclays adding a 1,000p price target to the stock. This represents over a 100% increase from the current share price. Research analysts at UBS also back the stock to rise next year, maintaining a ‘buy’ rating and 640p price target.

Negative outlook

Unfortunately for BP, its share price performance is closely related to oil prices. Brent crude has fallen from $90 a barrel to $75 a barrel in 2023. I expect this is much of the reason that BP shares have remained relatively stagnant.

In addition to this, the abrupt departure of long time CEO Bernard Looney was a bit of a spanner in the works. Combining this with missed Q3 earnings no doubt left many investors uncertain of BP’s immediate future. And if there is one thing that investors don’t like, it’s uncertainty.

While BP has announced plans to move to drastically reduce its carbon footprint, it essentially needs to reinvent itself if it is to survive in the race to net zero. A company of its magnitude no doubt has teams working hard to realise this future, but it remains another uncertainty at present.

Am I missing out?

The shares do look dirt cheap. Institutional investors also seem to think so. However, I am still unwilling to buy any of its shares given some of the immediate uncertainty surrounding the stock. For this reason, BP remains on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At a 10.5% yield, is this dividend stock a no-brainer?

| Gordon Best

There aren't too many companies that pay a dividend higher than Phoenix Group, but what else do investors need to…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should investors rush to buy dividend stocks for 2024?

| Stephen Wright

With share prices rising and yields falling in anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024, should dividend investors look to…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing For Beginners

Inflation falls to 3.9%! Which value stocks could rally the most?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses why the fall in inflation could be good for value stocks and shares some specific ideas he…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

A 6.9% yield but down 15%! Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock for 2024?

| Simon Watkins

This heavyweight FTSE 100 stock looks set for major earnings growth, pays high dividends and appears very undervalued compared to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares at 35p, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Not long ago, Rolls Royce shares fell to a 20-year low of just 35p. What would have happened if I…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Could the FTSE 100 hit 8,100 points? Here are the top analyst forecasts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the price targets for the FTSE 100 from major banks and lines them up…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

£0 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d target a £300k nest egg

| John Fieldsend

The Stocks and Shares ISA is one the best investing vehicles on the planet. Here’s a rough outline of how…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price hit $380 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Even with a car business worth not much more than Toyota’s, the Tesla share price could hit $380 next year,…

Read more »