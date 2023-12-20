Home » Investing Articles » Could a 2024 stock market crash offer a golden opportunity?

Could a 2024 stock market crash offer a golden opportunity?

Christopher Ruane isn’t spending time guessing whether we’ll see a stock market crash next year. Instead, he’s planning what to do if one happens.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is a stock market crash good or bad for investors looking to build long-term wealth?

I think the answer could be either.

Buying high and selling low can be a painful experience. But just because the stock market sinks does not mean investors need to make a loss by selling.

After all, if I own shares in what I think is a great company, movements in its share price do not typically affect my view of the attractiveness of the business.

But what they could do is give me a short-lived and potentially lucrative buying opportunity. If we see a stock market crash in 2024, here is how I plan to react.

Timing the market

Let me start by saying I do not know whether the stock market will crash in 2024. Actually, nobody does.

Rather than trying to time the market, I am considering the prospect of a crash from the perspective of a value hunter. If prices go down far below what I think shares are worth, that could help me buy stakes in quality FTSE 100 companies at bargain-basement prices.

Instead of aiming to guess when that might next happen, I am putting my energy into pulling together an action plan so that I am ready to react when it does.

Value on sale

But if shares really are good, why would they suddenly see a price crash?

Sometimes it can because the City fears a business is worth less in a worsening economy. For example, banks like Lloyds and Barclays currently trade on what seem like cheap valuations.

But if a market crash is part of a wider economic adjustment that leads to higher default rates (as in 2008), those banks could yet turn out to be expensive, even at today’s share prices.

Sometimes in a crash though, high-quality shares tumble simply because fear stalks the City. From M&G to JD Sports, several shares I own have fallen in value at some point in the past few years to well below what I considered to be their real value before rising again.

Exploiting a market crash

Such opportunities can be lucrative – but they may also be short-lived.

Millions of other investors are doing exactly the same as me, namely looking to scoop up shares when their prices have been battered. That could mean those prices rebound.

So I feel my best chance of success will come from being well-prepared ahead of time. That way, no matter when we next see a stock market crash, I will be ready to try and use it to build wealth by snapping up top-grade shares at low prices.

But the time for me to lay the groundwork is right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price hit $380 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Even with a car business worth not much more than Toyota’s, the Tesla share price could hit $380 next year,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Which sectors’ stocks are most likely to increase dividends in 2024?

| The Motley Fool Staff

Income shares can help investors create a stream of passive income over time. But where to go hunting for stocks…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could this 7%-yielding penny stock be a smart buy for 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this penny stock with its juicy dividend yield. So why's he willing to buy more to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can these things help the Lloyds share price double in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

Will I be forever wrong about the Lloyds share price? I don't care really, not if I can keep buying…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This share could crush the FTSE 100 in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

At the very end of 2021, this FTSE 100 share was hitting record highs. But after a tough 2023, this…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth for the long term and hopefully get…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 2023! Are these the 2 best stocks to buy for 2024?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 companies were among the best shares to buy in 2023. They have bright prospects for 2024,…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price hit £10 in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price is up 7.5% over the past month. But just how far can the rally go?…

Read more »