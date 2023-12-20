Home » Investing Articles » 2 super safe income stocks I’m a fan of!

2 super safe income stocks I’m a fan of!

Although dividends are never guaranteed, Sumayya Mansoor details two income stocks she reckons provide a layer of safety.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two income stocks I like the look of are National Grid (LSE: NG.) and Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). I reckon their payouts are pretty safe despite the fact dividends are never guaranteed and only paid at the discretion of a business. Here’s why I like both of these stocks!

Power provider

As the sole owner and operator of the gas and electricity transmission system in the UK, National Grid has no competitors. This monopoly offers it the ability to record consistent revenues and offer stable and juicy payouts.

As I write, the shares are trading for 1,059p. A year ago, they were trading for 959, which is a decent 10% increase over a 12-month period.

In addition to its monopoly, National Grid possesses excellent defensive traits too, if you ask me. This is because gas and electricity is essential for everybody, ranging from personal households to businesses and everything in between. This means its performance and payouts should remain relatively consistent no matter the economic outlook.

At present, a dividend yield of 5.5% is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%. In addition to this, the shares look good value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just five.

From a bearish perspective, the cost to maintain such an extensive infrastructure can be high. This could threaten the level of payouts mentioned. Furthermore, changing regulation could also curb investor return levels.

I’d buy National Grid shares purely for passive income when I next have some investable cash!

Life insurance provider

Legal & General – like many financial services businesses – has had a mixed 2023 due to macroeconomic volatility. Despite this, I still reckon it has great experience, a solid balance sheet, and an enviable market position to be a top passive income stock.

The shares have meandered up and down over the past 12 months. Currently trading for 248p, they were at a pretty similar level at this time last year, trading for 246p.

With the shares seemingly stagnating in recent months, Legal shares look good value for money on a P/E ratio of just seven. A mammoth dividend yield of over 8% looks well covered by earnings and a solid balance sheet. This is ideal for a passive income seeker like me.

As macroeconomic volatility eventually subsides, I reckon Legal shares will climb further. I also think its passive income opportunity could also continue to grow too. The current cost-of-living malaise may mean consumers have less cash to spend on life insurance and planning for their golden years ahead. However, if interest rate hikes slow down or stop and rates are cut, this could be good news. This will help the economy in general, as well as Legal and its investment viability, in my opinion.

Like National Grid shares, I’ll be eyeing up Legal & General shares the next time I have some investable cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying in 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down two excellent FTSE 100 stocks, and why she thinks they are on track to perform well…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Was dumping Rolls-Royce shares my biggest investment mistake of 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled this year and this writer sees a chance they could keep moving up. So why…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s how the FTSE 100 breaks 9,000 in 2024

| John Fieldsend

What does 2024 have in store for the FTSE 100? Could the index break 9,000 next year? Here’s how a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could I get £50k a year from a second income?

| Cliff D'Arcy

With many households hit by the rising cost of living, lots of us are looking for a second income. Here's…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

I’ve grabbed my share of this £83.7bn of passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I love passive income -- the 'free' earnings I get outside of work. That's why I'm keen to grab an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares reach 436p in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Rolls-Royce shares have had an incredible turnaround in 2023, rising over 223%. Will the stock surpass its all-time high of…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Nio stock at the start of 2021, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Nio stock has endured a miserable run since the beginning of 2021. Muhammad Cheema takes a look to see if…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At a 10.5% yield, is this dividend stock a no-brainer?

| Gordon Best

There aren't too many companies that pay a dividend higher than Phoenix Group, but what else do investors need to…

Read more »