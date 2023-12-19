Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock hand over fist

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock hand over fist

Hargreaves Lansdown is a FTSE 100 stock that has experienced an underwhelming 2023. However, I believe this presents me with a great opportunity.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Hargreaves Lansdown plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has had a pretty average 2023, returning only 0.3%.

However, Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) shareholders would have been far happier with this than with what they actually got. Its shares have fallen by a miserable 13% in the same timeframe.

This looks to be a continuation of a long-term trend, with its shares down 60% in the last five years.

However, among the misery it has returned in that period, I believe now would have been a great opportunity to add some of its shares to my portfolio, if I had the spare cash to do so.

Excellent results

Hargreaves Lansdown has been growing exponentially recently. Both the top and bottom lines soared in 2023.

Revenue was up 26% year on year from £583m in 2022 to £735m this year.

Profit for the year was even more impressive, growing by 50%, from £216m to £324m.

Regulatory concerns

However, despite these great numbers, it faces some regulatory pressures.

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote a letter to 42 companies, including Hargreaves Lansdown, which stated that they must stop the practice of ‘double dipping’ by the end of February.

Double dipping is a practice where firms charge clients for holding their money while keeping some of the interest that they’re earning on it. Higher interest rates have made this practice increasingly popular in recent times.

This is a concern for me.

It seems like the market also agrees with this sentiment, as its shares were punished with a 9% drop in value last Tuesday morning (12 December), following the release of the letter.

However, I don’t think this is a huge issue for Hargreaves Lansdown. The interest earned on holding client funds isn’t a significant portion of its revenue.

The wider opportunity

With 1.8m clients, it’s the UK’s largest savings and investment platform.

Even though there are cheaper alternatives available for investors to use, it still manages to have a client retention rate of 92%.

This is because it offers a higher-quality service, with a diverse range of products investors can choose from. This is how it’s been able to dominate the direct-to-consumer market, with a 41.8% market share.

What’s more exciting is that it believes the total addressable wealth market could be £3.7trn by 2026, as the popularity of investment platforms continues to grow.

If it can retain its market share, its growth should speed up.

Moreover, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.6, its shares represent great value for money for the growth it’s experiencing.

With a dividend yield of 5.8%, there’s also a great opportunity to generate some passive income on the side.

Therefore, if I had the spare cash to do so, I’d buy some Hargreaves Lansdown shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

Why I think this 20p penny stock could be set to explode in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that he feels could outperform in the future due to growth in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price still too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva’s share price is still down 8% from its year high but the firm offers high growth prospects for the…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How many Taylor Wimpey shares must I buy to retire and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares have rebounded strongly over the last year but they still offer a high dividend. Is this the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I started a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

Wouldn't it be great to be able to go back and start our Stocks and Shares ISA all over again?…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’d shun Vodafone’s 11% yield and buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2024

| Paul Summers

The connectivity giant boasts a stonkingly high dividend yield. But Paul Summers would rather get his passive income fix from…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

The top 3 renewable energy income shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are these some of the best renewable energy income shares on the stock market today? Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

UK value shares are rising. But is 2024 still the biggest investment opportunity of the decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After a decade of growth stocks stealing the show, value shares are back. Zaven Boyrazian explores top tactics to capitalise…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £565 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »