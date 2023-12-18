Home » Investing Articles » These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

This pair of income shares tops the FTSE 100 index when it comes to dividend payouts. But are the mammoth yields too good to be true?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in income shares is a good way to earn regular cash payouts from the stock market. One useful metric for investors to consider when analysing stocks to buy is the dividend yield they offer.

At present, the FTSE 100 index sports a 3.9% yield. This compares favourably to many overseas peers such as the S&P 500. But looking closer at the index’s individual constituents, two dividend stocks currently offer double-digit yields.

I’m talking about Vodafone (LSE:VOD) and Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX). These dividend heavyweights currently provide whopping yields of 11.95% and 10.02%, respectively.

Vodafone

Although the Vodafone yield is very enticing, it’s fair to say the five-year chart for the share price looks ugly.

The global telecoms giant has shed more than half its value since December 2018, which serves as a useful reminder that mammoth yields often arise as a result of big share price falls.

A huge net debt mountain has weighed on the group’s performance over the past few years. Yet the picture here has improved somewhat, with the total falling to €36.2bn, down from €45.6bn in the prior year.

However, that’s still concerning measured against a market cap less than half that size. It’s also come at a cost. Vodafone’s had to sell various business units to shore up the balance sheet.

Turning to earnings, although revenue growth in Germany is recovering, the group’s performance in Italy and Spain remains weak. The picture is still mixed.

Nonetheless, the prospect of an imminent merger with rival network Three could potentially be the spark needed to trigger a rebound in the share price.

Regulatory approval is still needed and this isn’t guaranteed. Yet early noises from the European Commission seem positive, with all eyes on the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Phoenix Group Holdings

The Phoenix Group share price has also dropped over five years, but to a lesser extent than Vodafone. The stock’s down 8% in that time frame.

This UK-focused closed life insurance and pension fund consolidator has an excellent dividend track record. Passive income payouts have grown in recent years and the company has made uninterrupted distributions for well over a decade.

While this isn’t the most sexy sector out there, big change has been afoot at Phoenix Group. The company recently merged its Standard Life and Phoenix Life Assurance divisions and believes the tie-up could help it achieve its upgraded cash generation target of £4.5bn in the 2023-25 period.

This sounds promising, but I’m wary of some major risks facing the group too. Forecast dividend cover isn’t as strong as I’d like at just 0.8 times earnings. This suggests investors tempted by the dividend yield should exercise caution.

Moreover, markets anticipate UK monetary policy will loosen next year. Interest rates are tipped to fall to 4.25% by the end of 2024. If they fall more rapidly than expected, this could potentially have an adverse impact on Phoenix Group’s liabilities and solvency.

Stocks to buy?

I’m tempted by the monster yields offered by these income shares. However, I have some significant worries too.

Ultimately, neither company’s distributions look as secure as I’d like. Accordingly, these two shares will stay on my watchlist for now as I find other dividend stocks to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he'd aim…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my top FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the best index to find income stocks? I wouldn't rule out any, and today I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

| Dr. James Fox

Thousands of us invest for a second income, but most are aiming for a life-changing figure. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With an empty ISA at 30, I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build passive income

| Ben McPoland

One of Warren Buffett’s most famous sayings has been called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how I'd use it to build…

Read more »