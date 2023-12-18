Home » Investing Articles » How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he’d aim to achieve it.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares have many desirable traits for investors. They typically act as a source of stability within a portfolio, providing a solid foundation for a nest egg. But more excitingly, these firms provide a secondary passive income stream. And with enough capital, it’s possible to generate life-changing sums with next to no effort compared to buying rental property or starting a business.

With that in mind, let’s explore the steps investors can take to generate up to £10,000 a year or more.

Setting a goal

Everyone has different investing objectives in life. And that makes investing a highly personal endeavour. But let’s assume £10,000 is the ultimate objective. How much money needs to be invested into dividend shares to start earning this sum?

This ultimately depends on the yield a portfolio can generate. Throughout its existence, the FTSE 100 has offered a payout of around 4%. And if an investor were to match this with a simple low-cost index fund, a portfolio would need to be worth around £250,000.

Obviously, for most people, that’s not pocket change. But there are a few tactics which make achieving this target far more realistic than it might seem at first, even starting from scratch.

Compounding the way to wealth

There are two primary sources of returns in the stock market. Dividends are one. Share price appreciation is the other. It just so happens that the FTSE 100 has also provided a further 4% in annual capital gains throughout its lifetime, bringing the total average return to 8%.

At this rate, investing £500 a month for just over 18 years will grow a portfolio to the £250,000 threshold when starting from scratch. While it’s undoubtedly quite a long wait, the extra supplementary income could be a game-changer for many households. It could be the key difference which makes more holidays and new experiences affordable for partners and children alike.

However, even if a household is unable to comfortably spare more than £500 a month, there are ways to accelerate this timeline. By picking individual dividend shares, it’s possible to design a portfolio that provides a higher yield. Even achieving just an extra 1% payout is enough to bring down the portfolio size threshold to £200,000. And combining this 5% yield with the same 4% capital gains means the compounding process would wipe out just under four years from the waiting time!

A word of warning

As exciting as earning an extra £10,000 sounds, investing, sadly, never provides any guarantees. Historical performance rarely serves as a solid indicator of future returns. As such, an index-tracked or custom-tailored portfolio may deliver lower gains than expected. In fact, they could end up destroying wealth rather than creating it.

Eighteen years is plenty of time for another crash or correction to flip the table and send a portfolio tumbling. These situations do provide excellent buying opportunities for long-term wealth building. But it also means investors could be waiting far longer than expected before earning their passive income target.

Nevertheless, investing has proven to be one of the best ways to grow wealth over the last 200+ years. And that’s not something I expect to change anytime soon. In other words, the risk is worth the potential reward, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

| Charlie Carman

This pair of income shares tops the FTSE 100 index when it comes to dividend payouts. But are the mammoth…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my top FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the best index to find income stocks? I wouldn't rule out any, and today I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

| Dr. James Fox

Thousands of us invest for a second income, but most are aiming for a life-changing figure. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With an empty ISA at 30, I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build passive income

| Ben McPoland

One of Warren Buffett’s most famous sayings has been called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how I'd use it to build…

Read more »