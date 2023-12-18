Home » Investing Articles » Could this company be the ticket to success for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Could this company be the ticket to success for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

As some of the biggest concert tours in history delight audiences, is this company a potential bargain for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 has been a tremendous year for music lovers, as artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé sparked demand for concert tickets across the globe. With so much enthusiasm for tickets, I’m keen to learn more about one of the giants of the sector, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). So is this a potential long-term winner for my Stocks and Shares ISA, or is it one to pass on?

The year of the artist

With the lockdowns of the pandemic now firmly behind us, the biggest names in the musical world were finally able to bring their long-awaited music to stages across the world. Clearly there were some enormous tours, such as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, attracting massive audiences. But even smaller venues have seen exceptional fan demand, with double-digit growth in fans and ticket sales globally.

The firm’s concerts segment saw quarterly revenue increase by $1.7bn (32%), with 52 million fans attending shows. Its share growth has been even better and it’s up an impressive 35% for 2023 alone.

With so much interest in the entertainment sector this year, I’d expect there to be much more discussion around potential investments in companies like Live Nation Entertainment.

That said, when it comes to an investment for my Stocks and Shares ISA, I like when I find a business nobody else is talking about, especially if the numbers are appealing.

Not that Live Nation Entertainment is exactly under the radar. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 67.1 times, much higher than the average in the sector with a P/E ratio of 23.7 times. I wouldn’t necessarily let this scare me off though, as earnings growth of 26.4% shows the company is moving much faster than the sector average of 13.4%.

Another analysis metric I like to use is a discounted cash flow calculation, which calculates an approximate fair price. And here, the calculation suggests the share price is as much as 33% below its fair value of $140.29.

Risks

Of course, it may never achieve that price. And there’s a risk that excitement around concert tours may wane, leading to declining revenues. Furthermore, if there’s a decline in the economy, many will find it hard to justify spending big money on concert tickets.

With revenues growth fairly aligned to the sector at 7.6%, success will all come down to how efficiently the company can operate over the coming years. Yet the return on equity, showing how efficient the firm is with shareholder investment, is at 34.5%. That’s impressive against the sector average of 19%.

If this can continue, investors may be rewarded with sustained growth, but disappointment could easily send the shares down heavily.

Am I buying?

Live Nation Entertainment seems to be at a point where efficient operations could lead it into a strong financial future, but with uncertainty everywhere in the economy, I’m still hesitant to pick shares up for my Stocks and Shares ISA. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares surge to 500p in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are the best performers in Europe this year. Is it unrealistic to expect the momentum to continue into…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 great FTSE 100 stocks that could fly high in 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

With the New Year around the corner, our writer takes a closer look at these FTSE 100 picks that could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why is the Aston Martin share price not living up to the cars?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool wants to take a look at why the Aston Martin share price is 95% below its high. Could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the BP share price hit its ceiling?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool has been looking at the BP share price recently. He thinks that, although it’s up around 125% since…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

8% yield! Will the Abrdn share price boom in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Abrdn share price has suffered a rough few years but could stage a recovery if markets pick up in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash in 2024

| John Fieldsend

A 20% drop in 2024? Here’s why we might be looking at a stock market crash next year and what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

12% dividend yield and trading for pennies, are Vodafone shares a no-brainer buy?

| Andrew Mackie

As the Vodafone share price trades at levels not seen since 1997, this Fool assesses whether now is the time…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 stock Entain like buying £1 coins for 50p?

| Tom Rodgers

Shares in this FTSE 100 stock have plummeted in the last two years. But with the under-fire CEO now gone,…

Read more »