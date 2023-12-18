Home » Investing Articles » Could interest rate cuts push the Lloyds share price higher in 2024?

Could interest rate cuts push the Lloyds share price higher in 2024?

Despite strong profits over the last couple of years, the performance of the Lloyds share price has been underwhelming. Would an interest rate cut help?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has been struggling in 2023. But the stock has started to rally after hopes of an interest rate reduction in 2024.

It’s worth emphasising that the Bank of England hasn’t announced a cut yet, and I don’t think Lloyds is the bank that has the most to gain from lower interest rates. But I do think the share price would move higher.

Interest rates

One reason for this isn’t specific to Lloyds, or even the banking sector — lower interest rates are good for share prices in general. This is because investors can’t get such a good return on cash and bonds.

As a result, anyone looking for a decent return has to consider riskier assets, such as stocks. This is most commonly the case with pension funds that have a specific annual return to aim for. 

If a pension fund can’t get its required return from less risky assets, it has to go hunting elsewhere. This causes demand in the stock market to rise, pushing asset prices higher.

That doesn’t have anything to do with Lloyds specifically. But if the Bank of England cuts interest rates in 2024, the stock could go higher as part of a more general market rally.

Bad loans

Another reason is much more specific to the banking sector. The biggest headwind facing UK banks in 2023 has been the issue of bad debts. 

As a result of higher rates, customers have found themselves paying more interest on loans such as mortgages. This has made them unaffordable in some cases and caused a number of debts to go bad. 

In the first half of the year alone, Lloyds recorded £662m in charges for bad debts. That’s a lot for a company that pulled in around £2.6bn in net income during that period. 

Margins

An interest rate cut would likely come at a cost, though. As rates have increased, the bank has been able to improve its net interest margins — the difference between the interest it pays out and the interest it collects.

This is a key measure of banking profitability, especially in the case of Lloyds, which has no investment banking division and the largest share of UK deposits. I suspect this might contract again if rates get cut.

Investors should therefore keep an eye on the company’s earnings. Even if the share price does go up, the value proposition is one to watch closely.

Should I buy Lloyds shares?

Lloyds may have recorded higher charges for bad debts over the last couple of years, but it’s no coincidence that net income has also been higher. As a result, I’d be wary of the rise in interest rates.

Right now, the stock might be moving higher in anticipation of an interest rate cut. But that increases the risk, in my view — if the expected cut doesn’t materialise, the stock might well fall again.

I think the Lloyds share price still looks attractive at the moment. But I’m very much reserving the right to change my view on that one if the market’s optimism keeps going.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Has the BP share price hit its ceiling?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool has been looking at the BP share price recently. He thinks that, although it’s up around 125% since…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

8% yield! Will the Abrdn share price boom in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Abrdn share price has suffered a rough few years but could stage a recovery if markets pick up in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash in 2024

| John Fieldsend

A 20% drop in 2024? Here’s why we might be looking at a stock market crash next year and what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

12% dividend yield and trading for pennies, are Vodafone shares a no-brainer buy?

| Andrew Mackie

As the Vodafone share price trades at levels not seen since 1997, this Fool assesses whether now is the time…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 stock Entain like buying £1 coins for 50p?

| Tom Rodgers

Shares in this FTSE 100 stock have plummeted in the last two years. But with the under-fire CEO now gone,…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 100 right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 company has bounced back to profit after four tough years and now looks very undervalued compared to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

A bearish forecast: JPMorgan’s list of nine FTSE 250 stocks to avoid

| Mark Tovey

Big money managers have smelt blood in the water, and they're circling these nine FTSE 250 stocks. Our writer owns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares are rallying: am I missing out by not buying?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have climbed 135% this year, but will this growth continue into 2024? This Fool takes a closer look…

Read more »