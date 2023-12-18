Home » Investing Articles » Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be due a rally. Will it come next year?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Yesterday (17 December) I wrote that Lloyds shares were cheap as chips. So how would I describe the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price? 

While Lloyds trades at 6.51 times earnings, Barclays has an even lower P/E ratio of 4.87 times. That makes it cheap as a bag of scraps, I guess, and I loved them as a kid. So should I tuck into Barclays?

I’m a big fan of investing in out-of-favour FTSE 100 stocks in the hope of grabbing a lower valuation, higher yield and bags of comeback potential. Barclays’ price-to-book ratio is just 0.3 against 0.6 at Lloyds. However, the yield is lower than I anticipated, at 4.94%. 

Cheap but not that cheerful

Its share price jumped 4.64% last week, boosted by hopes that interest rates have peaked and will fall in 2024. Big banks are plugged into the economy and Barclays should benefit as stock markets revive, business confidence returns, deal-making picks up, borrower defaults drop and house prices hold firm.

Yet lower interest rates will hit net interest margins, the difference between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. It’s already suffering on that score. In October, Barclays downgraded full-year margins from a 3.15%-3.2% range to one of 3.05%-3.1%. The stock duly fell 7%, even though Q3 profits beat forecasts to rise £1.89bn.

Both Barclays and Lloyds have regularly posted healthy profits but that hasn’t been enough for investors, and their shares have been in the doldrums for years. The Barclays share price is down 5.52% over one year and 7.79% over five.

Both made it through this year’s banking crisis relatively unscathed, although Barclays was more volatile because it retains an active US investment banking arm. Profits have fallen at the division, which hasn’t helped.

What stops me buying now

2024 could be bumpy. The US is on the brink of recession, and there’s a chance the UK economy could shrink too. House prices could slide further before they stabilise. After spending most of 2023 waiting for interest rates to peak, investors face another wait for the first cut to arrive in 2024. We may all have to stay patient.

Worryingly, two-thirds of the impact of rising interest rates has yet to feed through to borrowers, so loan defaults could rise in the New Year. On the plus side, UK wages are rising, unemployment is low, and consumer confidence is picking up.

Much now rests on CEO CS Venkatakrishna’s strategic overhaul. He’s said to be targeting £1bn of cost savings by cutting 2,000 jobs and 2,500 unprofitable investment bank clients, including sovereign wealth funds, governments and large institutional investors.

The good news is that Barclays is forecast to yield 5.88% in full-year 2023 and a beefy 6.74% in 2024, which will smooth over some of the uncertainty. The only thing stopping me from buying today is that I already have a big stake in Lloyds. This is giving me exposure to the banking sector recovery with slightly less risk. Otherwise I’d pile into Barclays but with a long-term view. At some point, I think its shares will outpace the FTSE 100. They have a lot of catching up to do, but I don’t know if they’ll surge next year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he'd aim…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

These income shares pay yields of 10% and 12%! Should I buy them now?

| Charlie Carman

This pair of income shares tops the FTSE 100 index when it comes to dividend payouts. But are the mammoth…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my top FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the best index to find income stocks? I wouldn't rule out any, and today I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£20k savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £49,974!

| Dr. James Fox

Thousands of us invest for a second income, but most are aiming for a life-changing figure. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With an empty ISA at 30, I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build passive income

| Ben McPoland

One of Warren Buffett’s most famous sayings has been called his ‘golden rule’. Here’s how I'd use it to build…

Read more »