Home » Investing Articles » A bearish forecast: JPMorgan’s list of nine FTSE 250 stocks to avoid

A bearish forecast: JPMorgan’s list of nine FTSE 250 stocks to avoid

Big money managers have smelt blood in the water, and they’re circling these nine FTSE 250 stocks. Our writer owns one of them: will he sell or hold?

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

JPMorgan has gone bearish on nine FTSE 250 stocks, betting big money against them.

The bank’s decision to short these nine stocks could trigger big shareholders to re-evaluate their positions.

Short-selling involves borrowing shares to sell them in the market, with the goal of repurchasing them at a lower price.

Watch out below

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) makes funds disclose their net short positions once they meet or exceed 0.5% of a company’s issued share capital.

A disclosure from 14 December shows JPMorgan has shorted nine stocks in the FTSE 250 index.

Company Name                                       % of share capital shorted as at 14 December 2023
FD Technologies1.13
Vertu Motors0.75
Supermarket Income REIT0.61
Renishaw0.60
Primary Health Properties0.60
Pennon Group0.55
ME Group International0.54
The Gym Group0.54
Essentra0.52
Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, as at 14 December 2023

JPMorgan’s most heavily shorted stock is FD Technologies, a data solutions provider. In second place is Vertu Motors, an automotive dealership group. In third position is Supermarket Income REIT, an investment trust focusing on supermarket real estate.

Worryingly, I have a sizeable position in my own portfolio of Primary Health Properties, a REIT that owns clinics in the UK and Ireland. JPMorgan is currently selling 0.6% of this particular REIT’s share capital short. Should I sell before it’s too late?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Different strokes for different folks

I invested more than 10% of my portfolio in Primary Health Properties in early 2023. I made that move because I believe ageing demographics in the UK will cause demand for health services to skyrocket. It also sweetened the deal that the REIT was trading at a beaten-down price with a chunky dividend yield of 6.7%. I was left impressed by the fact the company has a 26-year streak in year-on-year dividend growth.

Traders at JPMorgan clearly don’t share my enthusiasm. Given Supermarket Income REIT is also on the list of most-shorted stocks, it could reflect in part pessimism towards the UK property market more generally. Indeed, the Bank of England might shock investors by raising interest rates again. In that case, UK REITs like Primary Healthcare Properties could experience a vicious bear market.

Comfortingly, I’m not alone in my optimism for UK REITs. Morgan Stanley called UK property stocks “compelling” in a research note back in October.

And, not to jinx it, but I’m pleased to report that – so far – most of JPMorgan’s shorts are in the red. Below are the nine shorted stocks along with their price changes since the position was opened.

Company NameShort position openedPrice change since short was opened (to 14 December 2023)
Essentra16-Nov-230.3%
FD Technologies05-Dec-238.6%
ME Group International08-Dec-23-0.4%
Pennon Group21-Aug-2319.63%
Primary Health Properties13-Oct-2314.2%
Renishaw07-Dec-230%
Supermarket Income REIT21-Jun-238.8%
The Gym Group19-May-230%
Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, as at 14 December 2023; price data from Yahoo Finance

Five of the nine positions have increased in price, the opposite of what JPMorgan had hoped. Two have flat-lined. One (ME Group International) has nudged down by -0.4%.

To conclude, I’ll be holding onto my shares in Primary Health Properties. I like the company’s financials and track record. I think it’s well positioned to ride some powerful demographic tailwinds over the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Tesla shares are rallying: am I missing out by not buying?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares have climbed 135% this year, but will this growth continue into 2024? This Fool takes a closer look…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £20 a week to aim for monthly passive income of £411

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks regular investments, a 6% return, and a long-term outlook could turn £20 per week into a chunky…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How drip-feeding £250 a month into the FTSE 250 could unlock an early retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly adding money into a FTSE 250 fund's a terrific way to build a large pension pot, but Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How to target a £10k passive income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investing in dividend shares generate £10,000 in annual passive income? Zaven Boyrazian believes so and explains how he'd aim…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Diageo could be one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I recently topped up my holdings in Diageo and am looking to buy more. Here's why I think it's one…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 highest-growth stocks in the FTSE 100!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of FTSE 100 companies have been growing like crazy in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian outlines the best performers of the…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d invest £500 a month to target a £69,800 passive income for life!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly drip-feeding capital into the stock market could unlock a chunky five-figure passive income in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can the dirt cheap Barclays share price smash the index in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has laboured for years but now I think it looks ridiculously cheap and could soon be…

Read more »