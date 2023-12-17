Home » Investing Articles » I’ve only just bought these 5 dirt cheap shares and they’re already flying

I’ve only just bought these 5 dirt cheap shares and they’re already flying

The FTSE 100 has struggled lately but this has made it a happy hunting ground for cheap shares and I’ve been blazing away.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published

Image source: International Airline Group

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These are great days for fans of cheap shares, as the FTSE 100 has been full of them. Buying them has been like shooting ducks in a barrel (not that I would, poor ducks). It’s simply a case of taking my pick.

I spent summer and autumn loading up my new self-invested personal pension (SIPP) with what looked to me like the biggest bargains on the FTSE 100. They were all trading at less than eight times earnings (where 15 is seen as fair value).

I didn’t do this in anticipation of making a quick killing, I thought it may take several years for them to recover their lost value. Yet I’m already nicely ahead. And this is only the start of what I hope will be a long and beautiful relationship.

A good start

Some of my stock picks are already up more than 25% since I made my first purchase, although my total return is lower because I averaged up as my faith in them grew. The dividends are starting to roll in too, and I’m hoping for much more to come.

I bought housebuilder Taylor Wimpey twice in September and once in November, and I’m already up 16.75% after charges. I reinvested my first dividend of £79.55 on 21 November. I bought the shares when the stock was yielding more than 7%, so it should prove a rewarding ride.

I had a nibble at fund manager M&G in autumn 2022 and I’m up around 30% since then, once its mighty 9% yield is included. I came back for bigger bites in July, September and November this year, and these handed me a £133.93 divi on 7 November. I bought more on 30 November. If I had any cash left I’d buy it again.

I had high hopes for insurer and fund manager Legal & General Group, which like M&G, I thought would benefit when interest rates peaked and investor confidence returned. I bought its shares in April, July and August, and pocketed a £100.09 dividend on 28 September. I’m up 9.75% in total, but these are early days.

The income is rolling in

Guess what? The Lloyds Banking Group share price is finally rising too. We haven’t seen much of that over the last decade. From being in the red on my June and September purchases, I’m suddenly up 8.85%, including the £40.34 dividend I reinvested on 14 September.

The one shock was paper and packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa Group, whose shares crashed more than 10% shortly after I bought them in June, after markets decided it had overpaid for a US acquisition. Once I got over the shock, I averaged down and now I’m up 5.42% overall (and haven’t received a dividend yet).

Of course, these are early days. If the recent mini-rally fades, my paper gains could quickly turn into paper losses. That’s fine. I plan to hold the shares for years, decades ideally. While it’s a confidence booster to see them get off to a bright start, what matters is how well they do in the longer run. I’m optimistic here too. And I will only get more optimistic, every time a new dividend hits my account. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’m tempted by the Shell share price but I’ll buy this 9.8% ultra-high-yield stock first

| Harvey Jones

The oil price is on the slide and so is the Shell share price. I'm keen to buy, but another…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month, Lloyds shares still look cheap as chips to me

| Harvey Jones

It's been a long wait but Lloyds shares have started to climb nicely but I don't think it's too late…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could build a second income in 2024 for £3 a day!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing just a few pounds a day from next month onwards, our writer could aim to earn a £450…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts interest rates

| Stephen Wright

A cut in interest rates could help stock prices across the board in 2024. But which UK shares stand to…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

20% annual stock market returns: titan strategies revealed!

| Oliver Rodzianko

The S&P 500 index’s average annual return over the past 30 years is 10%. How do some investors get as…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

I’d buy 377 shares of this mid-cap dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 250 dividend stock that’s unbelievably cheap and offers an attractive level of…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

One 59p penny stock I’d avoid like the plague!

| Ben McPoland

This US penny stock has lost a truly shocking amount of value over the past two years and some think…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

The most valuable Warren Buffett quote of all time

| James Beard

Warren Buffett is well known for his pithy and sometimes inspirational quotes. But there's one in particular that should never…

Read more »