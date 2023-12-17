Home » Investing Articles » 12% yield! Yet I wouldn’t touch Vodafone shares with a 10-foot pole until this happens

12% yield! Yet I wouldn’t touch Vodafone shares with a 10-foot pole until this happens

Vodafone shares come with a quite fabulous yield, but it looks too good to be true. Only one thing could make me change my mind about buying.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of my colleagues at The Motley Fool are really into Vodafone (LSE: VOD) shares and I have the utmost respect for their views. Stock picking is all about opinions, and there’s no right or wrong, at least until the results are in. I just wouldn’t go anywhere near it myself. That’s been my position for the last decade, and nothing has happened in that time to make me reconsider.

The obvious attraction of buying Vodafone is that it now offers the biggest yield on the entire FTSE 100 at a quite thunderous 11.95% a year. At that rate, I’d double my money in less than seven years, even if the share price didn’t grow at all. Recent history suggests it won’t, as it’s down 24.73% over one year and 58.67% over five. That’s an awful lot of wealth destruction right there.

The second big attraction is that the share price is dirt cheap, trading at just 6.6 times earnings (where 15 is seen as fair value). This is exactly the type of stock I’d like to buy, yet I still won’t touch Vodafone.

Not for me, sunshine

I’ve had some success buying dirt cheap dividend shares over the summer, most notably wealth manager M&G and resurgent housebuilder Taylor Wimpey. But I like to have a sniff of share price growth too, and Vodafone hasn’t delivered that in two decades.

Some now argue that could change. New broom Margherita Della Valle knows Vodafone has a problem and is keen to act. She has ambitious transformation plans, including investing in sales management, simplifying the corporate structure, axing 11,000 jobs, putting customers first and going back to what it does best.

Vodafone has fallen behind its European competitors, and needs to play catch up. Perhaps I’m being too negative. It is doable. But there’s a long journey ahead of it, and the group is still saddled with €36.2bn of net debt, despite recently offloading its Spanish operations for €5bn.

I might change my mind

The dividend is also a source of worry for me. Yes, it looks absolutely fabulous today, but can it survive? If I was Della Valle, I’d slice it in half, right here, right now. Investors would understand. Any double-digit yield is ripe for the chop. They’d still be getting income of 6% a year. If anyone quibbled, I’d pin the blame squarely on my predecessor. That’s what they’re for.

If Della Valle did that, it would end the uncertainty over how much income I’d get from this stock, at least for a few years. I’d know exactly what I was getting into. In fact, I’d be quite tempted to buy Vodafone, then, especially if the share price took a short-term knock, making it cheaper.

Its journey will still be hard. Consumers are under the cosh, a recession looms while Germany is a notable struggler right now. I’ll keep watching Vodafone shares, but I’ll resist that mighty dividend until I feel can really rely on it. Then I might finally fall into line with my fellow Fools and buy it. Not today though.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are my top 10 FTSE 100 shares for dividends in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon 2023 has been a cracking year for dividends from FTSE 100 shares. And I don't see that ending…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be like investing in Rolls-Royce a year ago?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are up 228% over 12 months. It's an incredible turnaround. Dr James Fox thinks this FTSE 250 engineering…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price reach 50p before January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price may be gaining, but the stock still appears massively undervalued. Dr James Fox explains why he…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Is British American Tobacco one of the greatest FTSE 100 bargains?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

British American Tobacco continues to pay its 10% dividend yield! But here’s why Zaven Boyrazian remains untempted by the payout.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares could hit £6!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares never cease to amaze. The stock is now up a phenomenal 233% over 12 months. But could the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Could the Tesco share price double in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

Britain's largest supermarket is among the best performers on the FTSE 100 in 2023. The Tesco share price is up…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Putting £500 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £90,400 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail of investing for many of us. However, reaching a position where it's actually life-changing…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is rising: will we see 8,000 points by new year?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 has been on the rise. Whatever next? I'm seeing signs that we really might be in for…

Read more »