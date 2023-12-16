Home » Investing Articles » Will the Lloyds share price recover in 2024?

Will the Lloyds share price recover in 2024?

The Lloyds share price has barely moved so far in 2023 and is long-term decline. Christopher Ruane explains why he does not expect much next year.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2023 has done little for the Lloyds share price. Very little indeed.

The shares have moved up less than 1% since the start of the year. On a five-year perspective, they are down 8%.

That is not the full picture. The shares do at least currently have a juicy 5.3% dividend yield. Still, both the share price and dividend per share are lower than they were five years ago.

Yet the bank is massively profitable and remains a leading player in the UK banking market with many millions of customers.

Could that suggest that Lloyds shares might start to recover in 2024? If not to their 1999 level of around a fiver per share, at least to the more recent 2015 Lloyds share price of over 80p?

What a recovery might take

In short, I doubt it.

Lloyds’ business has performed strongly in recent years despite a tough environment. Last year, for example, it made a post-tax profit of £5.5bn. That is a lot for a company that currently has a market capitalisation less than six times that amount.

Many investors prefer to value bank shares using price-to-book value rather than price-to-earnings ratios, but the Lloyds share price looks cheap using either metric right now.

Despite that, the price has shown a sizeable long-term decline. Even at what seems like a bargain price, the firm does not seem to create widespread investor enthusiasm.

Perhaps investors simply do not like Lloyds, for example because of its long-term value destruction or its slowness in restoring the dividend to its pre-pandemic level (something that it has still not achieved).

Or maybe the lacklustre price is more reflective of fundamentals. Although earnings are strong, the risk of rising defaults eating into profitability is a real concern.

For the Lloyds share price to recover strongly in 2024 I believe either investor excitement about the bank needs to grow considerably or the business needs to demonstrate that its underlying performance is strong.

But I reckon that both those things are likely to be affected by wider economic performance, which is outside the bank’s control.

No rush to buy

So although the price could move up strongly next year, I do not currently expect it to happen unless the economy improves significantly.

As a long-term investor, though, I might say, “so what?” Lloyds is a massive and highly profitable bank trading at what seems like a cheap valuation. I could buy while the Lloyds share price remains in pennies and hold for the long term, potentially getting paid a 5% yield for my patience.

But there have been other moments in the past when Lloyds shares looked cheap – only to fall further. I think the risk of an economic slowdown hurting profits at British banks including Lloyds in 2024 is a significant one.

I am in no rush to invest in the banking sector and prefer to see first how the wider economy performs. I may buy Lloyds shares again at some point in future – but not any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 43%, is this FTSE 100 stock too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

Anglo American is the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock of 2023. But mining is highly cyclical, so is this an opportunity…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’m planning to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades

| Charlie Keough

Regardless of stock market volatility, this Fool is focused on adding cheap shares to his portfolio. Here he details one…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

12% dividend yield! Will this FTSE 100 share keep paying?

| Christopher Ruane

A double digit dividend yield is unusual for a FTSE 100 share. Yet this one yields 11.9%. Our writer weights…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Can the booming Shell share price stand the renewable transition?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Shell share price is up nearly 170% since October 2020. Our author wants to know if it will keep…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’m building passive income of £100k a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

By creating two powerful, self-sustaining money machines, I'm closing in on a passive income of £2,000 a week. Here's how…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

£8,000 to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d target dividends of £100 per week!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he could try to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine over…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Up 65% in 2023, I think this FTSE 250 stock can continue to win in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Despite a downturn in the FTSE 250 this year, Stephen Wright thinks J.D. Wetherspoon can continue its strong performance from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use the Warren Buffett method to start building wealth in 2024!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he plans to apply some of the investing wisdom of Warren Buffett when investing in the…

Read more »