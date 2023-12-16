Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price rises above 45p! Is this my time to buy?

The Lloyds share price rises above 45p! Is this my time to buy?

After rising 10% and breaking the 45p barrier, this Fool explores whether the Lloyds share price will continue with its impressive form.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems like forever that the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has been sitting around the 40p mark. But after a strong recent performance, it currently changes hands for 47p.

As a shareholder, I’m happy to see the share price rising. In the last five years, the stocks seen over 7% shaved off its price. It’s bounced back a bit in the past year however, rising by nearly 5%.

In the last month alone it’s seen double-digit growth. This raises two questions: will this continue in 2024? And should I be rushing to buy more shares?

What next?

Where Lloyds goes in 2024 is anyone’s guess. The stock market is volatile. And as much as I wish I could see into the future, I can’t.

The Black Horse Bank’s stock has traded in a wide range in the last year. At its cheapest, I could have snapped up a share for 39p. Back in February, I would have forked out 54p.

That aside, I’m hoping for a positive 2024. And there are plenty of reasons to be bullish.

To start, the stock looks undervalued. It trades on a multiple of six times earnings. That’s half the FTSE 100 average. Its price-to-book ratio, which compares a stock’s price relative to the value of its assets, is 0.6.

Extra cash

I’m also a massive fan of the passive income opportunity with Lloyds. I plan to buy income stocks and reinvest the dividends. Over the long run, I know this will help me build my pot quicker.

Lloyds yields 5.3%, which again is above the Footsie average (4%). Granted, dividends are never guaranteed. We only have to look at events such as the global financial crash of 2008 or the pandemic to see that. However, covered three times by earnings, it looks safe for now.

Hold your horses

While I’m bullish on Lloyds, I’m wary of a few issues.

It’s heavily exposed to the UK. And where many of its competitors have overseas operations, Lloyds doesn’t. This means its performance is closely tied to the UK economy. Any signs of domestic weakness could see its share price fall.

The same applies to the housing market. As Britain’s largest mortgage lender, any volatility could harm the firm. High interest rates will dent mortgage demand. That could prove to be an issue.

Interest rate impact

Speaking of interest rates, while I can’t predict the future, I’m certain the Bank of England’s actions in 2024 will influence Lloyds’ performance.

On 14 December the Bank held the base rate at 5.25% as its governor Andrew Bailey said that there’s “still some way to go” to bring down inflation. Higher rates can boost the firm’s net interest margin as it allows it to charge customers more when they borrow. On the other hand, it can also mean higher impairments as customers fail to keep up with their payments. This will be one to watch closely.

Time to buy?

So, is it time to buy? Well, I’d say so. I’m not expecting much growth from the UK economy in 2024. And the Lloyds share price may stagnate as a result. However, I’m bullish on the long-term outlook. At its current price, I’d be keen to buy if I had the cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Up 65% in 2023, I think this FTSE 250 stock can continue to win in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Despite a downturn in the FTSE 250 this year, Stephen Wright thinks J.D. Wetherspoon can continue its strong performance from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use the Warren Buffett method to start building wealth in 2024!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he plans to apply some of the investing wisdom of Warren Buffett when investing in the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,916 of these shares to target an annual £1,000 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could earn a four-figure annual passive income in 2024 and beyond by buying fewer than 5,000…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These are my 3 top FTSE 100 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE dividend forecasts have slowed a bit, but we could still be heading for an all-time record next year. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 3 reasons why investors should consider selling Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Knowing when to sell a stock has always been one of the hardest decisions for me. So what would I…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month and still cheap! An under-the-radar value stock to buy right now

| Mark Tovey

After a free-market economist won Argentina's presidential election this month, I've bought a value stock that I think could benefit…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to try and get rich

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has helped many investors transform their wealth and get rich. So how can investors use his teachings, even…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is this the best value growth company on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

We hear the term 'value investing' bandied around a lot, but there are lots of ways to value a company.…

Read more »