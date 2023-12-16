Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)

Why we like it: “Bloomsbury (LSE: BMY) owns the print rights for the Harry Potter books in the UK, and remarkably, the first book in the magical wizard series is the third-bestselling children’s book of this year, some 26 years after it was first published. Talk about valuable intellectual property! The company is also nurturing star author Sarah J Maas, publishing 15 titles so far by the popular fantasy novelist, whose catalogue of titles saw a whopping 51% rise in sales in the last year.

“But while strong sales of consumer titles are welcome, its non-consumer division – representing roughly 37% of total sales last year – could provide a substantial long-term growth driver. The company has transformed into a serious player in education in recent years. Through its digital platform – Bloomsbury Digital Resources (BDR) – the company provides educational resources to academic libraries and institutions. Bloomsbury expects that BDR should achieve organic sales growth of around 40% by 2027/28 – and it also represents a tantalising margin opportunity, in our view.”

Why we like it now: Since Bloomsbury featured on our Best Buys Now list last month, the company has released a trading update announcing that profit is expected the be “materially ahead of current market expectations” for the financial year ending in February 2024. Management said that this follows “exceptionally strong trading” in its consumer division – particularly for the catalogue of fantasy author Sarah J. Maas. Encouragingly for the longer term, Bloomsbury – which has published all of Maas’ books to-date – has agreed a further four-book contract with the writer, on top of three books already under contract.

Its non-consumer division continues to trade in line with expectations. Its long-term strategy for the division is to deliver high margin, repeatable revenues from digital subscriptions. It’s reassuring then that renewal rates for its Bloomsbury Digital Resources platform are above 90% and the company said earlier this year that it’s “confident” in its longer term margin targets for the segment. Despite an impressive growth track record and strong recent results, the company is trading at just under 14x expected earnings currently, which seems undemanding to us. Therefore, it remains a Best Buy Now for December.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. 

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

These are my 3 top FTSE 100 dividend forecasts for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE dividend forecasts have slowed a bit, but we could still be heading for an all-time record next year. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 3 reasons why investors should consider selling Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Knowing when to sell a stock has always been one of the hardest decisions for me. So what would I…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Up 25% in a month and still cheap! An under-the-radar value stock to buy right now

| Mark Tovey

After a free-market economist won Argentina's presidential election this month, I've bought a value stock that I think could benefit…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to try and get rich

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has helped many investors transform their wealth and get rich. So how can investors use his teachings, even…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is this the best value growth company on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

We hear the term 'value investing' bandied around a lot, but there are lots of ways to value a company.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How to find the best shares to buy now for a SIPP

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Some of the most rewarding shares to buy inside a SIPP could be the most unpopular ones on the London…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The stock market recovery is coming. I’d start hunting dirt cheap shares now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The best time to buy shares is when they’re trading at a discount. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’ll be hunting…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Excess savings? I’d buy this dirt cheap FTSE 250 dividend stock for a second income

| Paul Summers

As saving rates start to come down and inflation moderates, Paul Summers thinks the stock market remains the best place…

Read more »