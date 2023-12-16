Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 100 share a brilliant bargain or a cut-price catastrophe?

Is this FTSE 100 share a brilliant bargain or a cut-price catastrophe?

This unloved UK share trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio and sports a gigantic dividend yield. But would I be better off buying other FTSE 100 value shares?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is packed with exceptional value stocks. The UK’s leading share index is up 3% since 1 January. But ongoing fears over the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape mean many top-quality shares continue to trade on rock-bottom valuations.

Shares in banking giant Barclays (LSE:BARC) have slid 5% during 2023. This means that — on paper at least — it offers exceptional all-round value at current prices of 149.1p per share.

This cheap share currently carries a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of below 10 times for the new year. It also boasts a dividend yield well above the 3.9% Footsie average, suggesting it could be great stock to buy for passive income.

But is the embattled bank too cheap to miss this Christmas? Or could it end up costing me a fortune?

Bad loans rising

Banking giant Barclays has some big advantages over UK-focused rivals like NatWest and Lloyds. Its significant exposure to the US means it could outperform its FTSE 100 peers next year should economic conditions there remain robust.

Yet rising impairments on both sides of the Atlantic are a worrying sign for the business heading into 2024. Indeed, group loans are actually picking up momentum due to mounting delinquencies at its US card business. Group impairments exceeded £1.3bn in the nine months to September, up from £722m a year earlier.

They could continue marching northwards too if interest rates remain at elevated levels.

NIMs under pressure

Retail banks also face an uncertain future as central banks have likely ended their rate-hiking cycles. This means their net interest margins (NIMs) — which measure the difference between the interest they offer savers and charge borrowers — might fall sharply from this year’s levels.

This key measure of banks’ performance are also under threat as competition in the savings market intensifies. In a troubling omen Barclays actually reduced its NIM forecasts for 2023 in October. The FTSE 100 firm cut its full-year estimate to 3.05-3.1% from 3.15-3.2% previously.

Qatar signals trouble?

The Qatari wealth fund’s decision this month to halve its stake in the bank is a further sign that Barclays faces trouble next year. As Hargreaves Lansdown analysts have commented:

with an upcoming strategy report due from Barclays, many in the markets found the timing of the deal a little odd, and suggested the Qataris are not optimistic about the bank’s plans.

Barclays is reportedly cooking up fresh plans to protect its profits during this difficult times. These are said to involve cutting of up to 2,000 jobs to save it £1bn, Reuters journalists wrote last month. But this isn’t a gamechanger for the bank’s investment case given the other problems it faces.

The verdict

Right now, Barclays shares trade on a P/E ratio of just 4.7 times for 2024. It also carries a meaty 6.5% dividend yield.

I think this low valuation is a fair reflection of the colossal headwinds the company faces next year and potentially beyond. This is why I’m searching for other FTSE 100 value stocks to buy today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to build it into an £8,500 second income

| Alan Oscroft

To generate a second income, do we need a big sum in savings? Even with a modest start, it can…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Nick Train doubled down on the crashing Diageo share price (and so did I) 

| Harvey Jones

When the Diageo share price crashed last month I couldn't wait to load up on the FTSE 100 stock and…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

What’s on the cards for the stock market in 2024?

| Sumayya Mansoor

After a turbulent 2023, our writer examines the possibilities for the stock market in 2024 and what could help markets…

Read more »

Man sat at laptop computer using credit card to pay online using mobile phone
Investing Articles

The brilliant UK growth stock I think will break out in 2024

| Tom Rodgers

This UK growth stock might not be unknown for much longer! Fonix Mobile could have a stellar 2024 with booming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d target dividends of £1,903 a year from income shares

| John Fieldsend

Income shares might be the best option for those looking to lower risk while still getting regular dividend payments. Here’s…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why are ARM shares so expensive?

| John Fieldsend

ARM shares rose even further this week. Why are they so expensive? And could the inflated $71 share price still…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares reach £1 in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds shares have climbed 10% in the last 30 days and are now sitting at 47p. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build a SIPP In 2024 with £350 a month

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains in detail the approach he'd take to investing a SIPP in 2024 and beyond to target a…

Read more »