Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d build a SIPP In 2024 with £350 a month

Here’s how I’d build a SIPP In 2024 with £350 a month

Christopher Ruane explains in detail the approach he’d take to investing a SIPP in 2024 and beyond to target a better-funded retirement.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting away some money on a regular basis to build a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could help get my finances better prepared for retirement.

While that has an obvious attraction, knowing where to start can be confusing.

But putting off building a retirement fund would give me less time before I want to withdraw money. From a long-term investing perspective, that could mean my portfolio does not have enough time to show its real value by performing well.

Starting with what I have

No matter what my pension ambitions may be, my approach to building up a SIPP would involve two key considerations. How much would be enough to help me try and achieve my investing ambitions, and how much could I afford?

After all, I want to build a sizeable SIPP but also need to stay within my means.

In this example, I imagine investing £350 a month into a SIPP. That would add up to £4,200 per year. The sooner I start, the more years of contributions would be working for me by the time it comes to retire.

Setting an investment strategy

With time on my side, I could take a long-term view. Part of that would involve considering what investment strategy might suit my personal circumstances best. That involves how much I invest. But it also includes my risk tolerance.

People have their own risk tolerance – and investing beyond my personal tolerance could cause me problems. Based on how much I was able to invest and my risk tolerance, I could make choices about what sort of shares to buy.

Growth and income

For example, I might choose shares I thought had strong growth prospects, like Alphabet, or ones that appeal to me primarily because of their dividend. The 9.7%-yielding British American Tobacco is an example of such a share I own in my SIPP.

I tend to buy shares in individual companies. But when investing my SIPP, I sometimes also consider buying shares in investment trusts like City of London. Different trusts might offer me a mixture of growth and income prospects, as well as helping to keep my pension diversified.

Focusing on long-term wealth building

Diversification is an important risk management strategy. Over the long term, I am almost bound to be disappointed by at some of the shares I choose for my SIPP. Hopefully though, any such disappointments could be more than balanced by making other choices that turn out to be highly rewarding.

But while I keep my SIPP diversified, that does not mean I would invest it in dozens and dozens of different shares.

Instead, I would aim to focus on buying only into what I see as great companies at attractive prices.

Taking time to find such shares – including ruling out a lot of options because they do not match my investment criteria – could turn out to be very financially rewarding for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares reach £1 in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds shares have climbed 10% in the last 30 days and are now sitting at 47p. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares are first on my buy list for 2024

| Charlie Keough

With 2024 almost upon us, this Fool has picked out two FTSE 100 shares as his first purchases for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to target £11,000 in passive income a year with £5 a day

| Charlie Keough

With a small daily investment, this Fool plans to target passive income adding up to five figures a year. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: what’s the best way to invest £20k in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time’s running out to capitalise on the £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit. But what's the best way to…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

At an all-time-high, is this FTSE 100 stock still one to buy?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks there’s still a chance to buy FTSE 100 stock Diploma after a market-beating five years from the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: I’d invest £200 a month to target a £75,890 tax-free income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why and how he’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to turn small monthly investments into a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 95.2%, what’s going on with the RC365 share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The RC365 share price rose over 700% in the year to July, before collapsing. Dr James Fox asks what's going…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Rolls-Royce’s share price could shoot to £4 in 2024!

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to build momentum during the broader Santa Rally. Here's why the FTSE 100 share could…

Read more »