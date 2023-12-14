Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock is having a nightmare December. But I’d buy more in a heartbeat

This FTSE 250 stock is having a nightmare December. But I’d buy more in a heartbeat

A poorly-received trading update has sent this quality FTSE 250 stock reeling. But our writer isn’t worried. In fact, he’s considering buying more.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every so often, the market throws up an opportunity that’s hard to refuse. For me, that’s exactly what’s happened with a FTSE 250 stock that I consider to be one of the best businesses in the UK.

It’s also one I’m already invested in.

Slowing sales

Shares in fantasy figurine maker Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) tumbled earlier this month as it released a half-year update to the market.

As well as stating it was trading in line with expectations, Games said it was likely to post core revenue of “not less than £235m” and core operating profit of “not less than £82m” for the first six months. Both numbers were significant improvements on the previous year — £212.3m and £70.7m respectively.

So what gives? Well, these numbers do suggest a slight slowdown in sales in the second quarter. In addition to this, the market didn’t like that the company anticipated a fall in licensing revenue and profit.

The former was likely to drop from £14.3m to roughly £12m while the latter would dip from £12.9m to around £11m.

Fall overdone

Naturally, I wasn’t exactly jumping for joy when I saw a double-digit drop in the share price on the day. But neither did I panic.

A fall in sales isn’t surprising given that many hobbyists would have spent their spare cash earlier in the year when the company launched the 10th edition of Warhammer 40k. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis will also have played a role.

The dip in licencing revenue is unfortunate but hardly terminal considering the company recently reached an agreement with US giant Amazon to bring its game to the screens. I’m confident things will get back on track in due course.

Valuation risk?

However, there’s one thing that’s often said about Games Workshop is that its valuation is usually pretty steep. I think that’s fair, at least initially. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 22 does feel rich compared to a lot of other UK stocks. And that’s after December’s fall is taken into account.

If the next update fails to calm nerves, the shares could be hammered again. Then again, the deeper I dig into the fundamentals, the more this price tag seems fair.

I can’t pretend to be an expert on its products. But I do know that Games exhibits many of the quality characteristics I look for in an investment. These range from a dominant market position to sky-high margins to consistently excellent returns on the money management invests in the business. Out of interest, these have always been things that master investors like Warren Buffett and the UK’s own Terry Smith look for.

On top of this, the firm has an exceptionally robust balance sheet. A lot of other FTSE 250 firms can’t say the same.

Temporary setback

Taking the recent price action into account, I’m not sure I can hold off buying more shares in this brilliant business. No stock is immune to shocks or earnings cyclicality. But I struggle to see how Games Workshop won’t bounce back and continue to reward investors like me.

And if the economic background does improve in 2024, that could be a catalyst for aficionados to splurge even more of their cash on the company’s products.

Time to look down the back of the sofa.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How quickly could we build a £10k passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Doesn't it take a lifetime to build a decent passive income by buying shares on the UK stock market? Potential…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

If I put £5k in boohoo shares today, what might I have in a year?

| Alan Oscroft

Should I buy more boohoo shares after already losing a packet? I can't help wondering if the next 12 months…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in UK shares ahead of a looming market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money into UK shares before a stock market recovery could allow an investor to reap tremendous returns. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

1 dividend giant I’d buy over Lloyds shares for 2024

| Simon Watkins

Looking ahead to 2024, Lloyds shares still look like a good buy to me, but I think another high-yielding dividend…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG shares are taking off. Am I missing out?

| Dylan Hood

A travel recovery means IAG shares up are double digits this year. But with its heavy debt load, this Fool…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 breathtaking bargain stocks I’m hoping to buy in 2024!

| Royston Wild

Could big dividend yields and low earnings multiples make these ideal stocks to buy for the New Year? Here's why…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Better buy for 2024: Lloyds vs Rolls-Royce shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Keeping up to date with two of the story stocks of 2023, this Fool wants to know which of Rolls-Royce…

Read more »