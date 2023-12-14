Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is up 233% in a year! Should I buy Ocado instead?

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 233% in a year! Should I buy Ocado instead?

It’s been a brilliant year for the Rolls-Royce share price. Now I’m looking for a similar growth opportunity and think I may have found it.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price is a sight to behold. In the last 12 months it’s climbed 233%, turning a £5k investment into £16,650. And it isn’t done yet. It’s up 25.65% in the last month. Coincidentally, UK tech hopeful Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO) is up a similar 25.55% over the same period.

Yet over 12 months, investors in Ocado haven’t done nearly so well, with the stock down 8.03% in that time.

I’m looking to spice up my portfolio of mostly FTSE 100 high-yielders with a whizzy growth stock or two. They don’t get much more whizzy than Rolls-Royce and Ocado, so which should it be?

Tough choice

I actually bought Rolls-Royce shares just as they started to revive in October 2022, and banked a 179% gain in September when I needed some cash. I thought I was a clever so-and-so, but then the stock kept on rising. It’s never wrong to bank a profit, they say, but sometimes it can hurt.

For that reason alone, I’m wary of leaping back into Rolls-Royce. Its turbocharged recovery makes me even more cautious. So does the fact that it trades at a super-expensive 154.77 times earnings.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has enjoyed the opposite of an annus horribilis since his appointment in January. He started the year by slamming Rolls-Royce as a “burning platform”, then lit a bonfire under the share price. It is hard to know whether this year’s recovery is down to his bullish pronouncements or predecessor Warren East’s unsung efforts. I like a lucky general just as much as Napoleon did, but Erginbilgic has high expectations to fulfill now. Rolls-Royce shares look overbought and I’ll wait for the pull back.

I noticed over the summer that whenever the stock market picked up, the Ocado share price picked up faster. That made me think that the main thing holding it back was investor sentiment. The market hadn’t given up on Ocado, but decided that rising interest rates and declining sentiment made it too risky amid wider stock market volatility.

A very fulfilling option

That trend continues. The FTSE 100 has leapt 2% this morning, following yesterday’s Wall Street spike. Ocado is up 7.39%, the biggest riser on the index. Do the fundamentals justify this?

Last month, its stock jumped on news of its a deal to provide warehouse fulfilment technology to healthcare provider McKesson Canada. That’s its first outside of grocery retail, and suggests that new markets are there to be explored. Ocado got a further boost on 6 December when JP Morgan upgraded its rating saying that the European internet sector’s “revival is taking shape” after two years of struggle.

Yes, it’s important to remember that Ocado is still losing money with a £500m pre-tax loss in 2022 (up from £176.9m in 2021). Worse, losses are expected in 2023 (£403m) and 2024 (£294m). That will push net debt up to £1.47bn.

Sales are set to climb from £2.5bn in 2022 to £2.75bn in 2023 and then £3.05bn in 2024. That’s not as fast as I’d like and the company remains vulnerable to shocks. Markets are frothy today so I’ll wait until they settle. Then I’ll buy Ocado. I’ll save Rolls-Royce for 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 lessons from Warren Buffett’s right-hand man that I’ll be using in 2024

| Paul Summers

Charlie Munger may be gone but the brilliance of Warren Buffett's friend of 60 years will live on. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 company just getting started?

| Gordon Best

I'm always on the hunt for companies growing steadily under the radar, so I wonder of this FTSE 100 business…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,999 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £10,000 or more

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to earn a five figure income starting from a small amount in savings? The correct investment strategy…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Why the stock market jumped on UK interest rates and how 2024 changes everything

| Tom Rodgers

Britain has decided to hold UK interest rates at 5.25%. But US stock markets are booming on signs that rates…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price could hit 290p in 2024, says the world’s richest bank

| Tom Rodgers

Investing now in the BT share price could double my money in 2024. That's according to analysts at one of…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £35,219 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to build up a passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. The true benefits will reveal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

95% below its high, will the ASOS share price rise again?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The ASOS share price has had an unimaginably bumpy ride in the past couple of years. Yet, our author wonders…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »