Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 100 company just getting started?

Is this FTSE 100 company just getting started?

I’m always on the hunt for companies growing steadily under the radar, so I wonder of this FTSE 100 business might be worth a closer look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

The last few years have shown us that data is like gold dust when it comes to business. Companies that know their customers, understand operations, and so many other variables can analyse and use this data to race ahead of the competition. FTSE 100 giant Experian (LSE:EXPN) is a great example of a company using data to benefit customers and businesses globally. With AI accelerating everything done in this area, I think this one definitely merits a closer look.

What it does

The company functions in two primary segments — Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. Such services include analytics, predictive tools, and advanced software platforms, focusing on areas like credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, and customer engagement for firms of all sizes.

Additionally, Experian provides services in data analysis, research and development, and offers credit education, including free access to credit reports and scores, plus online learning resources. At a time when the cost-of-living is front of mind, aiming to improve personal financial circumstances from this data becomes a no-brainer for many.

How’s the share price doing?

The share price has been fairly steady over the last few years. But in 2023, it’s up 9%, with the financials of the company steadily improving amid a more optimistic feeling in the stock market.

The company is by no means one of the exciting, hyper-growth tech firms we’ve seen doubling its sales at super-speed, but it has all the hallmarks of a winner over the long term. Earnings are growing at a healthy 11% a year, profit margins are rising, and debt levels are well covered by cash flows.

Fair value

With a business growing steadily and predictably, I’d expect the market to have a good understanding of what the fair value of its shares are. A discounted cash flow calculation, which estimates the fair price, suggests that the share price of £30.42 is about 7% above the fair value of £28.39. Furthermore, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the shares at 33.8 times is above the sector average of 25.5 times.

So will I buy?

A company like Experian can clearly be useful for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Steady share price growth combined with an admittedly low dividend yield of 1.5% can provide sustainable returns, even if these aren’t spectacular when compared to more spectacular companies in the market.

I want to find companies growing steadily, but not if the share price is already above fair value. Looking at the insider transactions from the management team shows me that others may be thinking the same thing. In the last six months, over £5m worth of shares were sold by the executive management team, with none bought. This may not be related to company expectations, but it doesn’t suggest there’s tremendous confidence of further growth in the near term.

I think that the company is currently at the right price, and doesn’t present many opportunities for investors to see returns when compared to other companies. I don’t want to run the risk of investing in a company that’s already priced for perfection and that may lose me money if the financials of the firm decline over time. As a result, I’ll be putting my money to work elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 lessons from Warren Buffett’s right-hand man that I’ll be using in 2024

| Paul Summers

Charlie Munger may be gone but the brilliance of Warren Buffett's friend of 60 years will live on. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,999 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £10,000 or more

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to earn a five figure income starting from a small amount in savings? The correct investment strategy…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Why the stock market jumped on UK interest rates and how 2024 changes everything

| Tom Rodgers

Britain has decided to hold UK interest rates at 5.25%. But US stock markets are booming on signs that rates…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price could hit 290p in 2024, says the world’s richest bank

| Tom Rodgers

Investing now in the BT share price could double my money in 2024. That's according to analysts at one of…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £35,219 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to build up a passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. The true benefits will reveal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

95% below its high, will the ASOS share price rise again?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The ASOS share price has had an unimaginably bumpy ride in the past couple of years. Yet, our author wonders…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 233% in a year! Should I buy Ocado instead?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a brilliant year for the Rolls-Royce share price. Now I’m looking for a similar growth opportunity and think…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »