Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

2 UK shares I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

Charlie Munger said that opportunity comes to the prepared mind. Stephen Wright is making plans for a stock market crash next year.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s always wise to be prepared for a stock market crash. A sharp 20% downturn in share prices can be a once-in-a-decade chance to buy shares in quality companies at dirt cheap prices.

These opportunities don’t come around often and they are notoriously hard to predict. So I’m making a list now of stocks to buy if things turn downwards in 2024.

InterContinental Hotels Group

Top of my list is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). The FTSE 100 company has a lot of the characteristics I look for in a stock to buy, but the market knows it and is pricing it accordingly.

IHG operates on a franchise model, which gives it some protection from the effects of inflation. It also means the business can grow without having to invest significantly in order to do so.

This manifests itself in the firm’s cash flow statement. Capital expenditures account for around 5% of the cash it generates with the rest available to fund dividends, buybacks, and balance sheet improvements.

With this type of business, there’s always a risk of cyclicality. Travel demand tends to fluctuate and there’s a chance earnings could be about to fall if a recession starts to weigh on household budgets.

The possibility that earnings per share are at a cyclical high point is enough to make me hold off buying the stock at today’s prices. But it’s top of my list if a stock market crash causes the price to drop.

Bunzl

Another FTSE 100 stock I’d love to buy at a knock down price is Bunzl (LSE:BNZL). The business looks like a compounding machine to me, having achieved earnings growth of 8.5% per year over the last decade.

Bunzl’s prospects for keeping this going look pretty good to me. The firm has a number of acquisition targets available and a solid record of avoiding overpaying for deals.

The trouble is, none of this is a secret and the share price currently reflects this. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 21 means the stock looks like it’s close to fair value, in my view.

Investors should also note that the company has increased its share count over the last 10 years. While this has been minimal, if it increases over time, it could significantly offset the firm’s impressive revenue growth.

This is the biggest risk with Bunzl shares and it’s why I’m not buying the stock right now. Offset this with a big drop in the share price, though, and I’d expect to be on it.

Opportunities

A stock market crash in 2024 looks entirely possible to me. Investors seem optimistic about inflation and interest rates and I think there could be significant consequences for share prices if anything disrupts this. 

As Charlie Munger said, opportunities present themselves to the prepared mind. And by identifying the shares I’d like to buy if stocks fall sharply, I’m hoping to be able to make the most of any chances I get.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks I’m happy I bought to help me boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she bought these specific FTSE stocks as part of her holdings as well as how they're…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 unmissable cheap shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details two industry leading cheap shares that she feels investors shouldn’t delay taking a closer look at as…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I put £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today, how much might I have in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers the sort of returns he might be able to generate after half a decade of investing inside…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that are booming right now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two star growth stocks have both soared since I bought them in November 2022. But after such steep gains,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant is in value stock territory! I’m buying more shares!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she's adding more shares of this value stock to her holdings for long-term growth and returns.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares paying cash of up to 11.6% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of 4% a year, these two dividend shares both offer double-digit yields.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ceres Power share price spikes after 50% crash. Signs of life in hydrogen yet?

| Tom Rodgers

The Ceres Power share price has been smashed in 2023. But a fivefold gain could still be on the cards…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’m thrilled I bought this year, and one I wish I hadn’t

| Harvey Jones

I'm already making profits from a resurgent FTSE 100 share I bought in September but another stock pick is beginning…

Read more »