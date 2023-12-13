Home » Investing Articles » Up 226% this year, will Nvidia’s share price continue to soar in 2024?

Up 226% this year, will Nvidia’s share price continue to soar in 2024?

Nvidia’s rocketing share price has been one of the greatest stock market stories of 2023. Will it continue rising or is a shock coming for investors?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) has sent the share prices of US technology stocks through the roof in 2023. Standing tallest among this bunch is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), its share price rising a whopping 226% between 1 January and 11 December.

According to Finder.com, this performance would have turned an investment of £1,000 at the start of the year into £3,257.21 by the end of the period.

The chart below shows the theoretical return Nvidia shares would have provided compared with those of other US tech shares.

Nvidia's share price performance in 2023.
Source: Finder.com

I missed the boat by not investing in the graphics processing unit (GPU) maker at the start of the year. But could I still make a big profit from Nvidia shares by buying them today?

Long-term riser

A look at the company’s share price performance over the past five years suggests the answer could be ‘yes.’ As you can see, the chipmaker was rising rapidly in value long before the AI craze exploded in 2023.

This is thanks to the importance of Nvidia’s GPUs across the entire tech sector. They give the business exposure to several fast-growing industries including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, data analytics, and video editing.

Yet today the company describes itself first and foremost as “[the] World Leader in Artificial Intelligence Computing“.

Forecast beater

To be fair, it’s not difficult to see why. The AI boom means its trading updates have regularly beaten analyst forecasts during 2023. Indeed, the company was at it again in November when it declared third-quarter revenue of $18.1bn.

This smashed broker predictions of $16.1bn. And it was up an impressive 206% from the same 2022 period. This was driven strong trading at its Data Center division, which develops AI-related products. Sales here rocketed 279% year on year.

Uncertain outlook

AI has the potential to transform a wide range of industries from healthcare through to education. Whilst there can be no guarantees, we think this underpins forecasts of high double-digit growth in the AI market beyond the end of the decade.

Hargreaves Lansdown

As the above quote illustrates, AI has the potential for stunning growth in the coming years.

But the path to blockbuster profits growth may not be straightforward one for Nvidia. Problems so far in the implementation and commercialisation of AI suggest that adoption of this new technology may fall short of what many are forecasting.

The challenging economic backdrop could hinder AI updake, too, as could a growing determination among lawmakers to regulate these disruptive technologies. Last week, the European Union introduced the world’s first regulations, and the UK, US, and China are all expected to follow shortly.

Chipbuilders also face significant uncertainty as relations between the US and China sour. Washington has recently banned the export of certain AI chips to the Asian country. Further restrictions are a possibility that could weigh on the sector’s long-term growth.

The verdict

While Nvidia has been a strong performer of late, these substantial threats mean I don’t plan to add the tech giant’s shares to my portfolio.

I’m also put off from investing by the firm’s meaty valuation. A rich price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39 times could leave it in danger of a share price correction if news flow begins to worsen.

On balance, I’d rather find other shares to buy for 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, PayPal, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These 2 giant FTSE 100 shares are currently undervalued!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As macroeconomic volatility continues to hamper FTSE 100 shares, our writer reckons there are some excellent buying opportunities at present.

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the best stocks to buy ahead of any bull run?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for stocks to buy before markets recover! Do these three stocks fit the bill or are…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to hit 8,000 by Christmas? I’m betting this stock market rally will last

| Harvey Jones

The recent stock market rally has done wonders for my FTSE 100 stock holdings. Now I'm hoping for more festive…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

As 2024 approaches, here’s how I’d invest £1K in quality UK shares!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor outlines how she would invest in UK shares ahead of the New Year as she looks to start…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This unloved FTSE 250 stock pays 7.5% yield with 200% growth!

| Tom Rodgers

This beaten-down FTSE 250 stock will triple its earnings in 2024, analysts say. Add a 7.5% yield and it could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Thinking of investing in Tesla? Here’s how much £1,000 in 2010 would be worth today

| Tom Rodgers

Could investing in Tesla at IPO in 2010 have made me rich? Here's how much a modest £1k of stock…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Start investing today? Here’s where I’d put my first £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Can £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA turn into £52,000? Let’s look at how I’d invest that amount today…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is still surging! Will this continue in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

It's been an extraordinary year for the Rolls-Royce share price, rising by over 200%. This Fool is intrigued to know…

Read more »