Home » Investing Articles » Tesco shares won’t stop rising. Am I missing out by not buying?

Tesco shares won’t stop rising. Am I missing out by not buying?

UK grocery retail giant Tesco has seen its shares surge 26% so far in 2023. This Fool checks whether now is the right time to buy.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have had an impressive run in 2023. The UK’s largest grocery retailer has seen its shares climb over 26% year-to-date, including 10% in the last six months. If I had invested £1,000 this time last year, I would have earned myself a healthy £277 return – and that’s before the dividend.

So, it seems I missed out on this stock. However, should I be buying now to avoid the same mistake? Let’s take a closer look at Tesco’s performance this year.

Greedy shopper

With the cost-of-living crisis sustaining high prices for most of 2023, supermarkets like Tesco have been criticised for charging higher than required prices on its goods – a process called ‘greedflation’ by much of the media.

Critics argue that the recent price hikes are unjustified, alleging that large corporations exploit the expectation of rising prices by increasing them beyond what’s necessary to cover expenses. Tesco has refuted these allegations, citing reduced margins and net income as proof.

However, despite these claims, the company generated billions in profits last year, raised dividends, and initiated a £750m share buyback. Such stellar financial results appear out of touch when many people are experiencing significant increases in their weekly shopping expenses.

That being said, Tesco may pull back from some of its price hikes given recent positive inflation data across the globe. In the US it was announced that headline inflation fell to 3.1% in November. This has also been the case closer to home, with CPI inflation in the UK at 4.7% in October versus 6.3% the prior month.

Thoughts on value

Tesco shares currently trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. This is pretty much in line with the FTSE 100 average and doesn’t fill me with excitement. However, competitor J Sainsbury trades on an astronomical P/E ratio of 95, so perhaps Tesco shares could be undervalued. Given wider and historic valuation metrics, however, I am not so sure.

Tesco also offers a healthy dividend of 3.8%. Again, this is pretty much in line with the FTSE 100. However, analysts have projected that this figure could rise to 4.5% in 2024 and again in 2025. Under normal circumstances, I would be impressed with this figure as a passive income generator. However, with current UK interest rates at over 5%, I could make a higher guaranteed return on my savings that way. Therefore, while it’s a healthy sum, it is not enough to tip the dial for me.

There is no doubt that Tesco dominates the UK retail sector with a 27% market share, overshadowing its closest competitor, J Sainsbury at 15%. Its size gives it advantages in scale and brand recognition over rivals. Tesco has also managed to retain this customer base despite the cost-of-living crisis and the rise of budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl.

So am I missing out?

I don’t think I’m missing out by not buying. Tesco is a household name with a leading UK presence. However, nothing jumps out at me making me want to buy the shares. Fair value and an average dividend aren’t signs I’m missing out on much. Therefore, I won’t be buying the shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Start investing today? Here’s where I’d put my first £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Can £3,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA turn into £52,000? Let’s look at how I’d invest that amount today…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is still surging! Will this continue in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

It's been an extraordinary year for the Rolls-Royce share price, rising by over 200%. This Fool is intrigued to know…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

3 FTSE ‘value’ shares I’m avoiding like the plague in 2024

| Paul Summers

Value stocks have been popular with investors in recent times. But it still pays to be picky. Our writer selects…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 10% yield but down 32%! Is this FTSE stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays some of the highest dividends in the index and is very undervalued compared to its…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Dividend Shares

2 passive income stocks yielding at least 10% right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers two passive income stocks with some of the highest yields in the FTSE 250, but also notes…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Centrica shares at the start of the pandemic, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Centrica shares have been surging since the pandemic. Here’s how much a £1,000 stake would be worth now and how…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k ISA allowance to target a second income of £1,500 a year

| Ben McPoland

Today looks like a fantastic time to open an ISA and invest in FTSE 100 stocks to try and generate…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

These are the FTSE 100’s 5 biggest flops in a month

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up 1.6% over the past month. Meanwhile, the share prices of these five Footsie flops have…

Read more »