Home » Investing Articles » Forget BAE Systems shares! This FTSE 250 stock could be a brilliant buy for me

Forget BAE Systems shares! This FTSE 250 stock could be a brilliant buy for me

This FTSE 250 share has grabbed the headlines with a terrific trading update on Tuesday. Here’s why I think it’s a great investment like BAE Systems shares.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Demand for defence stocks has taken off since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2021. FTSE 100 heavyweight BAE Systems, for instance, has seen its share price soar more than 90% since then.

It’s easy to see why BAE Systems in particular is a darling with the market. Its broad, market-leading product portfolio affords it top-tier status with major Western militaries, which in turn gives it exceptional opportunities to grow profits. The firm’s record order backlog (of £66.2bn) as of June underlines how white-hot demand for its services is.

Project execution problems are a constant threat that could impact profits here. But on the whole things are looking pretty good for the defence giant as global weapons budgets march higher.

BAE Systems shares have long been on my watchlist. However, latest trading news from FTSE 250 business Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) suggest this could also be a great way for me to get exposure to the defence sector.

Record orders

Chemring is a world leader in the field of countermeasures, a market in which it holds a share north of 50%. We’re talking about flares and chaff that planes and ships fire to throw off heat-seeking and radar-guided missiles.

The company also manufactures sensors and is an expert in cybersecurity and electronic warfare. And like BAE Systems, sales across its product ranges are shooting through the roof.

During the financial year to October 2023, Chemring secured a record £756.4m worth of new orders, it said today. This was up 37% year on year and drove the firm’s closing order book to £921.6m, the highest level for a decade.

Revenues rose 18% from financial 2022, to £472.6m, while underlying pre-tax profit soared 17% to £67.9m. This encouraged the company to hike the full-year dividend 21% to 6.9p per share.

Bright future

Chemring's countermeasures in action.
Source: Chemring

But can Chemring shares keep this momentum going? Considering its strong market position and the changing geopolitical landscape, I think the answer is yes.

Chief executive Michael Ord commented that “the outlook for global defence markets is increasingly robust, with continued growth expected over the next decade”. I agree with him.

Russia’s war in Eastern Europe, bullish comments from China over Taiwan and the South China Sea, and growing conflict in the Middle East is stoking fears of a new geopolitical alignment.

Both Moscow and Beijing are supercharging their defence budgets, meaning Chemring’s customers should follow, continuing to build their own arsenals. The company intends to expand to meet rising demand for its products, too, spending £120m to boost capacity and consequently annual sales by £85m a year from 2026/2027.

Good value

Today Chemring shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.2 times. As an added bonus it sports a 2.4% dividend yield.

I think this offers excellent value given the firm’s proven record of execution and encouraging trading outlook. I expect profits here to rise steadily despite the threat of supply chain disruptions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is this the best FTSE 250 growth stock to buy before 2024?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman considers whether this specialist defence manufacturer listed on the FTSE 250 index could deliver big returns next year.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is Elon Musk the biggest risk to the Tesla share price?

| Stephen Wright

The Tesla share price looks expensive. But Stephen Wright thinks the best shot at a buying opportunity is based on…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks savvy investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some penny stocks offer hot growth prospects. Our writer breaks down two that investors looking for the next big thing…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how I plan to build a second income in 2024

| Charlie Keough

With one eye firmly on 2024, this Fool is looking ahead to how he can generate a second income. Here…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d buy before the market rallies!

| Sumayya Mansoor

If a bull run is around the corner, our writer explains why she would add this FTSE 100 stock to…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

This FTSE company could be one to watch

| Gordon Best

Multiple stocks have been flying high in 2023, but with shares in this FTSE company almost doubling since August, it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use these Warren Buffett tips to build wealth

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wouldn't stress if he had zero savings. Instead, he'd use Warren Buffet as a source of inspiration for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 BIG reasons why I’m not tempted by BT’s cheap share price for 2024!

| Royston Wild

BT's share price currently carries market-beating dividend yields and rock-botton P/E ratios. But the FTSE firm also carries too much…

Read more »