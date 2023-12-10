Home » Investing Articles » Should we buy more FTSE 100 shares in December? The stats seem to say yes

Should we buy more FTSE 100 shares in December? The stats seem to say yes

The different months of the year should have no effect on where the FTSE 100 goes, should they? The evidence might just say otherwise.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every year, we hear people talking about a Santa Rally, and claiming that December is the best month to buy FTSE 100 stocks.

But here’s the strange thing. It could be true.

Well, let me qualify that. Since the FTSE 100 was invented in 1984, December has been the month with the highest average share price gains.

That’s what research by investing services firm AJ Bell found, using data from Refinitiv.

The best month

The average December rise comes in at 2.2%, and that’s a pretty good performance for a single month. If we could get that every month, we might all get to enjoy a happy retirement a good few years earlier.

A good December isn’t always a a good thing, though. December 2019 saw a 2.7% rise in the FTSE 100, at the end of a year when sentiment was on the up.

But it was followed by Covid, a stock market crash, and big share price falls.

Still, the charts couldn’t have seen that coming, could they? Hmm, actually, the charts can’t see anything coming, and I’ll get back to that.

Strange things

Since 1984, the Footsie has only lost ground in December a total of eight times. Isn’t that weird? And you know what else is weird? Nobody has any real idea why it happens.

It does surprise me a bit. I’d have thought December was a time people would be withdrawing cash, to spend on GreggsFestive Bakes and things like that. Other Yuletide comestibles are available, of course.

Still, my speculation will get us nowhere.

Is this any help?

But I think there is one good question. Can we use this statistical strangeness to boost our long-term stock market returns?

And my answer is a big fat no.

How could we possibly use the knowledge? Got some money in October or November? How could it help to put off buying until December?

All that would do is lose us any possible gains in those previous two months.

Timing our buys

If we have some cash to spare and haven’t committed it to shares yet, maybe December could inspire us to go for it a bit earlier?

That might help. But only because getting our money into shares a month earlier can help us in the long run, no matter what month it is.

Time in the market beats timing the market” is one of the most insightful things I’ve ever said. It’s just a shame billionaire investor Ken Fisher said it first, or I might have been famous.

The charts

What can stock market charts tell us? They can show how UK shares have done well for more than a century. And how all the big crashes of history fade to tiny blips when we look back at the long term.

But trying to use them to time our entry and exit points?

That’s making the mistake of thinking we’re buying share prices or chart levels. We’re really taking part ownership of a business.

And that has to be for life, not just for Christmas. So to answer my question in the title, I’d say yes, it’s a good idea to buy in December. But I also think it’s a good idea to buy every other month of the year!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he can use the legendary teachings of Warren Buffett to turn an empty portfolio into…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,273 shares of this FTSE 100 stalwart for £822 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for dividends, and I think there are few better places to look that this FTSE giant.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 when the BP share price hit rock bottom, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price plummeted during the pandemic as demand for energy products dived. Should I have invested then and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Putting £400 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £1.56m in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us save or put money aside each month, but it's what we do with it that counts. Dr…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Up 7.6% in a month, is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to surge?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price has underperformed since the pandemic. But it remains a hugely exciting stock. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use these 4 Warren Buffett tips to build significant wealth

| James Beard

If I didn't have any savings, I'd be looking to follow the advice of Warren Buffett. Here's four things I…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Small-Cap Shares

Invest in gold? I think undervalued UK shares could deliver bigger returns

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking a medium to long-term view, Edward Sheldon reckons small-cap UK shares – which are very cheap right now –…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 income stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for high dividend yields in the FTSE 100, and this financial institution currently offers the highest payout. Is…

Read more »