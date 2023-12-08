Home » Investing Articles » My five favourite forms of passive income

My five favourite forms of passive income

I’ve been looking for ways to pump up my passive income, so I can retire richer. But which of these five powerful income streams is my personal favourite?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As an older investor (I’m a 55-year-old, Gen X guy), I’ve become a big fan of passive income. I love this form of earnings because it comes from activities other than paid work. Plus, I like the idea of my money working harder so that I don’t have to.

Powerful passive income

In order to spread my risk, I’m looking to various forms of passive income to boost my earnings. Also, one bonus is that unearned income doesn’t attract NICs (National Insurance contributions), so it can be taxed more lightly than earnings from working.

Here are my top five forms of unearned income, from most to least favoured:

1. Share dividends

Currently, my family’s biggest source of non-work income comes from share dividends. These are cash payouts made by some companies to their owners (shareholders).

Alas, dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. Also, most London-listed companies don’t pay dividends, though almost all FTSE 100 firms do.

My wife and I built a new, stand-alone portfolio of 27 stocks from July 2022 to August 2023. Today, it gives me great pleasure to watch thousands of pounds of extra cash flooding into this pot each quarter.

2. Pensions

I’m over 55, which means that I’m free to access the mixed bag of company and personal pensions I’ve built up since starting work in 1987. These include two final-salary occupational pensions that are surprisingly valuable nowadays.

So far, I have resisted the temptation to withdraw tax-free cash from these funds, plus I haven’t yet drawn any income from them. But I fully intend to do so in my 60s — a decade that looms larger every day.

3. Bond coupons

Bonds are debt securities (IOUs) issued by governments, companies, and other groups. Via regular payments known as coupons, they pay a fixed rate of interest for a defined period. When they mature, they return the initial investment in full — if they don’t default beforehand, that is.

I’ve had 0% exposure to bonds in recent years, thanks to their incredibly low yields. However, with interest rates surging since early 2022, they look much more attractive to me today. Therefore, I might just buy some UK-issued bonds in 2024, or simply invest in a low-cost bond fund.

4. Savings interest

My cautious wife keeps a pile of cash as our family’s emergency fund. At present, it’s possible to earn 5%+ a year from the best easy-access savings accounts, or closer to 6% through fixed-rate savings bonds.

While that’s way better than the near-zero rates that prevailed until early 2022, most savings accounts are taxable, reducing my returns. So I don’t keep much cash on deposit, preferring instead to risk my money for higher long-term returns.

5. Property income

My least favourite form of passive income is the rental income that comes from letting property to tenants. I’ve never been a buy-to-let landlord, nor do I imagine every becoming one.

As a laid-back bloke, I would hate to have to maintain and repair any property other than my own home. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of Brits have become rich from following this strategy. It’s just not for me!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Are these top-traded FTSE 100 shares the best to buy for 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The market has disagreed with me pretty much all year on the best buys among FTSE 100 shares. But, are…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

What’s the FTSE 100’s best 10% dividend yield?

| John Fieldsend

Depressed prices have thrown up some golden opportunities on the FTSE 100. Which of these 10%-yielding Footsie stocks should I…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares look dirt cheap

| John Fieldsend

Are BP shares a brilliant bargain? The financials look excellent and it’s hard not to call them anything other than…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My 12 fears for the stock market in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a terrific year for global stock markets in 2023, what can I look forward to in 2024? As a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 income shares for bumper dividends in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

I own these two income shares for their outstanding ability to deliver billions of pounds of cash dividends each year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price hit £2.11 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

According to analysts, the IAG share price could be headed for £2.11. But Stephen Wright wonders whether the stock is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 hot UK growth stock I’m buying right now

| Tom Rodgers

I've more than doubled my money on this UK growth stock. But with a 948% boost to earnings, I think…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

In freefall after earnings, is this FTSE 250 company now a bargain?

| Gordon Best

Yesterday's earnings report from Future caused a major drop in the share price, but is this FTSE 250 company now…

Read more »