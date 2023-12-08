Home » Investing Articles » My 12 fears for the stock market in 2024

My 12 fears for the stock market in 2024

After a terrific year for global stock markets in 2023, what can I look forward to in 2024? As a veteran investor, these 12 things are on my mind.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My following worries mostly apply to the US stock market — by far the world’s largest. However, everything below can also apply to London shares. Let’s go!

12 big issues for stock markets

1. The Fed

The Federal Reserve — the US central bank — is the most powerful financial institution on earth. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, markets react. And if the Fed starts cutting interest rates in 2024, then global stocks could surge.

2. Volatility

Market volatility — as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX, now at 12.78) — is now at lows last seen in January 2020, just before Covid-19 sent stock markets into meltdown. I expect to see sharper market oscillations in 2023.

3. Crowded trades

I’m nervous of increasingly crowded trades and less diversification among investor portfolios. For example, in the elevated valuations of the Magnificent Seven mega-cap tech stocks. Also, highly leveraged US Treasury trades could crash, as they did in March 2020.

4. Liquidity

From 2008 to 2021, the world economy boomed, juiced by near-zero interest rates for far too long. With interest rates much higher, this ‘free money’ has dried up. Today, I worry about reduced liquidity making markets harder to navigate.

5. Leverage

I am really worried about leverage — investing using borrowed money or highly geared financial instruments. It’s everywhere I look: in stocks, bonds, commodities, and other markets. Alas, leverage is a double-edged sword that slices deep when prices plunge.

6. Valuations

Currently, the US stock market looks pretty expensive to me. The S&P 500 index trades on 20.5 times earnings, well above its historical average. Conversely, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is among the cheapest assets in the world today, being priced at a big discount of 10.7 times earnings.

7. Earnings

One reason why the US stock market looks expensive is that recently negative earnings growth has lifted earnings multiples. Accordingly, I’m hoping for solid earnings growth to support stock prices in 2024. Meanwhile, earnings keep rising for unloved UK shares.

8. M&A

This year saw a huge fall in global M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity, especially in the US. When interest rates fall and borrowing gets cheaper, I’d expect this to ramp up. Likewise, I’m expecting plenty of tasty takeovers of undervalued FTSE 350 businesses.

9. Dividends

I’m a huge fan of share dividends, the passive income paid to shareholders by some companies. While the S&P 500’s cash yield is just 1.5% a year, the FTSE 100’s is a market-leading 4% a year. Therefore, I’m hoping for generous dividend growth over the next 12 months.

10. GDP

While broadly positive, the long-term correlation between GDP (gross domestic product) growth and stock-market returns is pretty weak. Nevertheless, decent economic growth in the US, UK, and elsewhere should help boost company earnings.

11. China

The ‘workshop of the world’ looked pretty weak in 2022/23. As the world’s second-largest economy (forecast at $17.7trn in 2023), China’s problems are all our problems. Thus, I’m hoping the Middle Kingdom’s property/banking meltdown recedes in 2024.

12. Elections

Finally, as the UK must have a General Election before 28 January 2025, this will likely happen in 2024. Meanwhile, the US Presidential Election is scheduled for 5 November 2024. I’m expecting fireworks at both.

Finally, I’m expecting higher returns from FTSE shares next year, but I’ve said this for years!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Are these top-traded FTSE 100 shares the best to buy for 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The market has disagreed with me pretty much all year on the best buys among FTSE 100 shares. But, are…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My five favourite forms of passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I've been looking for ways to pump up my passive income, so I can retire richer. But which of these…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

What’s the FTSE 100’s best 10% dividend yield?

| John Fieldsend

Depressed prices have thrown up some golden opportunities on the FTSE 100. Which of these 10%-yielding Footsie stocks should I…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares look dirt cheap

| John Fieldsend

Are BP shares a brilliant bargain? The financials look excellent and it’s hard not to call them anything other than…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 income shares for bumper dividends in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

I own these two income shares for their outstanding ability to deliver billions of pounds of cash dividends each year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price hit £2.11 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

According to analysts, the IAG share price could be headed for £2.11. But Stephen Wright wonders whether the stock is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 hot UK growth stock I’m buying right now

| Tom Rodgers

I've more than doubled my money on this UK growth stock. But with a 948% boost to earnings, I think…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

In freefall after earnings, is this FTSE 250 company now a bargain?

| Gordon Best

Yesterday's earnings report from Future caused a major drop in the share price, but is this FTSE 250 company now…

Read more »