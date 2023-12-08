I’d drip-feed £300 each month to aim for £1m using a Stocks and Shares ISA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful tools in a British investor’s arsenal. Apart from providing cheap access to the financial markets, it eliminates one of the most overlooked expenses every investor has to contend with – taxes.

The last few years have served as a good reminder that equities can be volatile. And in the short term, the stock market can easily be described as a casino. But in the long run, valuations ultimately reflect the quality of underlying businesses. And this fact can be capitalised on to build some substantial wealth. So much so that it’s possible to turn £300 a month into a £1m nest egg. Here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investing for the long run

Long-term investors don’t place much weight on short-term issues like hitting quarterly targets or temporary disruptions to supply chains. Instead, the focus is on what will happen over the next decade or more. And when taking this long-term view, short-term volatility becomes increasingly irrelevant.

Take the FTSE 250, for example. Since the peak in September 2021, the UK’s leading growth index has shrunk by almost a quarter. But zoom out to the last 30 years, and it’s up by almost 400%. And that’s not including the extra returns from dividends.

In fact, when looking at total performance, even after the recent correction, the growth index has delivered average annualised returns of roughly 11%. And many of its constituents have achieved considerably more over the same or even shorter periods.

At this rate, investing £300 a month would translate into a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA within just under 32 years. In other words, investors who are still in the early years of their careers can potentially unlock a faster retirement.

Index investing versus stock picking

Investing in a low-cost index fund is a perfectly valid and lucrative strategy for building wealth. But it ultimately ties a portfolio’s performance to the market average. And while the FTSE 250 may have achieved an 11% return in the past, that doesn’t guarantee it will continue to do so in the future.

Therefore, investors may have to wait a bit longer than expected to reach seven-figure territory. As such, those with a bit more risk tolerance may want to consider a stock-picking approach. By carefully constructing a portfolio of individual high-quality companies, it’s possible to achieve market-beating returns, accelerating the journey to millionaire status.

Sadly, this comes with added risks. Index investing automates a lot of the process with portfolio management and diversification, all automatically handled. Stock pickers don’t have this luxury. And even if they’re able to identify the best companies in the world, a poorly constructed ISA portfolio could still lead to lacklustre results.

Nevertheless, even if only an extra 1% of gains is achieved over the FTSE 250, that’s sufficient to cut more than two years from the waiting time.