Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK shares that could soar in 2024! Time to buy the dip?

2 cheap UK shares that could soar in 2024! Time to buy the dip?

The London stock market is packed with brilliant cheap shares and here are two that I think could bounce back strongly next year.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have both struggled for positive momentum in 2023. Many top stocks across the wider London Stock Exchange have slumped too as worries over the domestic economy have mounted. This, in my opinion, provides an excellent opportunity for investors seeking cheap shares to buy.

Let’s take a look at some beaten-down bargains, and explain why share prices could soar next year.

Good news!

Inflation has been a significant drag on UK share prices for more than a year. It’s given consumers less money to spend, and driven up borrowing costs as central banks have raised interest rates.

The impact of recent rate hikes could cause turbulence in the global economy in 2024. But markets are forward looking, and belief is growing that monetary policy will be a lot more accommodating from here and that interest rates have peaked. Stocks could well gather momentum in the coming months.

Analysts at Aegon Asset Management say that “the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the ECB… all look to have reached the peak of their hiking cycles.” In fact, speculation is rising that Britain’s central bank will cut rates over the summer as consumer price inflation (CPI) falls back towards its 2% target.

Shares that could rebound

Shares across many different sectors would gain from less aggressive central bank policy. Housebuilders like Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) could be some of the biggest beneficiaries as mortgage rates stop rising.

In fact, recent data suggests that the Bank of England’s recent rate freezes are already boosting the market. Halifa says that average home values rose 0.5% in November, the second monthly increase on the spin.

Several of the FTSE 100’s housebuilders have enjoyed strong share price gains in recent weeks. But FTSE 250-quoted Vistry has lagged. This could leave room for belated gains in the coming months, even though labour and material shortages could be a threat in 2024.

The company’s low valuation certainly leaves scope for impressive share price appreciation next year. Today it trades on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.7 times. As a bonus, Vistry shares also sport a bumper 6% dividend yield.

Utilities like National Grid (LSE:NG.) could also rise in price as the BoE stops hiking (or even cuts) interest rates. These companies have huge amounts of debt that cost more to service when rates are higher.

Demand for its shares might also jump if the UK economy continues to struggle. Growing fears over economic conditions often drives interest in classic defensive stocks like this higher. And National Grid — with its market monopoly and essential role in (literally) keeping the lights on — is about as secure as it gets.

Today, the company trades on a P/E ratio of 15.5 times for this financial year (to March 2024). I think this is decent value given National Grid’s excellent defensive qualities. Besides, a chunky 5.5% dividend yield makes it one of the FTSE 100’s biggest yielders.

I think it’s a top buy despite the huge sums it regularly pays to keep its infrastructure up and running.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 pandemic stock has jumped 83%! Have I missed the boat?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a FTSE 250 growth stock that has finally got a tailwind now that the pandemic is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Don’t worry about a stock market crash, I’d buy cheap dividend shares now

| James Beard

It's easier to identify good dividend shares than predict how the stock market will perform. So why waste time worrying…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Will these two downtrodden FTSE 100 stocks reach £1 again?

| James Beard

Two of my FTSE 100 stocks have fallen out of favour with investors in recent years. But how likely is…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 each month to aim for £1m using a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use stock picking to push a Stocks and Shares ISA towards millionaire territory through regular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At £14, the GSK share price looks like a top bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

The GSK share price looks dirt cheap at the moment. But do the risks outweigh the potential reward with this…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying these FTSE 100 value stocks! Should I?

| Royston Wild

These UK value stocks are selling like hotcakes! Yet, on paper, they still look dirt cheap. Should I follow the…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a yearly £11,737 second income from UK dividend shares in 2024

| Harshil Patel

UK shares offer ample opportunities for a chunky second income. Our writer explores how he’d aim to earn a five-figure…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

7.1%+ yields! 3 high-dividend FTSE 250 stock ideas for passive income in 2024

| Royston Wild

The yields on these FTSE 250 income heroes rise close to 9% for next year. I think they could be…

Read more »