Home » Investing Articles » Better FTSE bank buy for 2024: NatWest or Lloyds?

Better FTSE bank buy for 2024: NatWest or Lloyds?

Both of these heavyweight FTSE shares look like good potential buys to me, but one looks like an especially attractive prospect.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I hold both NatWest (LSE: NWG) and Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares in my core FTSE 100 investment portfolio.

I bought the stocks for three key reasons, all of which still hold good, in my view. However, if I had to choose which one to invest more in currently it would be NatWest.   

The onset of a genuine major financial crisis remains a risk for both stocks, of course. Another is that interest rates peak and fall sooner than expected.

Unwarranted drop in share prices?

NatWest’s and Lloyds’ share prices are down 32% and 17% respectively from their highs this year.

Most of these losses were attributable to market jitters surrounding the mini-banking crisis in February/March. This resulted from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse.

Even at the time, this share price reaction looked unwarranted to me. NatWest and Lloyds are seen by the UK government as too important to be allowed to fail, as the 2007 Great Financial Crisis proved. For added assurance, the state still has a 38.6% stake in NatWest.

Undervalued compared to their peers

Both stocks look undervalued compared to their UK and European peers.

In the UK banking sector, NatWest trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.1, and Lloyds at 4.5. Barclays is at 3.9, HSBC Holdings at 5.3, and Standard Chartered at 11.8 – giving a peer group average of 6.3.

In Europe, the peer group average is 7.4. In both comparisons, NatWest is more undervalued than Lloyds.

In terms of the fair value for each bank’s shares, I applied the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. I used several analysts’ valuations as well as my own.

The core assessments for NatWest are between 63% and 86% undervalued. For Lloyds they are 28% to 64% undervalued.

Taking the lowest of these for NatWest gives a fair value per share of £5.78, compared to the current £2.14. Doing the same for Lloyds, gives a fair share price of 62.5p, compared to the current 45p.

This highlights to me that both offer good value, but NatWest offers much more than Lloyds.

Good passive income payers

In 2022, NatWest paid a regular dividend of 13.5p per share. Based on the current share price, this gives a yield of 6.3%.

However, it also paid a special dividend of 16.8p. This gives a whopping yield of 14%.

The bank has not indicated whether it will pay another special dividend this year. But it did increase its interim payment this year by 57% — from 3.5p to 5.5p.

If this was applied to this year’s final dividend, then the total would be 21.2p. Based on the current share price, this would give a stunning 9.9% yield, with no special dividend included.

Lloyds paid out 2.4p per share in dividends in 2022. With the share price at 45p now, this yields 4.4%.

Its strong H1 results allowed it to increase its interim ordinary dividend by 15% — to 0.92p. If this increase was applied to the final dividend, the current yield would be 6.1%.

This is the second big reason in my view to increase my holding in NatWest rather than in Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce retain its share price gain and more?

| Gaurav Sharma

The Rolls-Royce share price has impressed in 2023. I particularly like management’s fresh impetus on quadrupling profits and sustainable aviation…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in December, including one 'Fire' and one…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No real savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights some of the core investing principles Warren Buffett uses to build and maintain his multi-billion-dollar fortune.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If my Dad had invested £500 in Rolls-Royce shares when I was born, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers how an investment in Rolls-Royce shares would have performed against other potential ideas from the 1990s.

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could buying this EV stock be like buying Tesla in 2016?

| Dylan Hood

Popular EV stock NIO is currently priced around the same level as Tesla in 2016. This Fool assesses if now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the low easyJet share price a steal?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer breaks down whether the easyJet share price is an opportunity he’s interested in. He wants to know if…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9.4% and 7.1% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend shares should I buy for 2024?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have excellent records when it comes to delivering passive income. But which would be the best…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Should I invest in a FTSE 100 ETF in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

This investor weighs up the pros and cons of choosing to invest in a fund that will passively track the…

Read more »