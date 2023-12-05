Home » Investing Articles » After a recovery that Lazarus would have been proud of, is the easyJet share price worth a look?

After a recovery that Lazarus would have been proud of, is the easyJet share price worth a look?

With its dividend restored and its balance sheet repaired, the easyJet share price looks like a bargain. But Stephen Wright is wary of a cyclical downturn…

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The easyJet (LSE:EZJ) share price is still down 63% from its pre-pandemic levels. But the underlying business has been quietly executing an almost miraculous recovery.

A strong performance in 2023 has left the company in a position to start paying a dividend again. So should investors consider buying the stock?

Recovery

The pandemic was particularly tough for airlines, which had to take on significant debt to stay out of bankruptcy. easyJet was no exception. But it’s recovery has been remarkable.

After falling 41% between 2018 and 2020, the company’s book value has recovered to within 16% of its pre-pandemic levels. And the firm now has more cash than debt on its balance sheet.

As a result, easyJet has reinstated its dividend, which had been suspended for the last few years. The company will pay out 4.5p per share at the start of 2024 and expects this to increase next year.

Even Lazarus would have to admit that easyJet’s comeback has been impressive. So with the share price still way off its pre-pandemic levels, is there a buying opportunity?

Dilution

easyJet has successfully deleveraged its balance sheet, which reduces the risk of rising interest rates. But investors should note this has come at a significant cost.

In order to raise cash, the company has had to increase its share count by 90% since 2019. That means shareholders have had to either buy more shares or face their stake in the firm decreasing.

The additional shares also make it harder for the easyJet share price to recover to its pre-Covid levels. In 2018, the company’s net income was £358m, equating to 90p in earnings per share.

With a higher share count, 90p per share would mean the business making £678m in net income. That’s much more difficult and makes it less likely the share price will reach its previous highs.

Are easyJet shares a bargain?

Right now, things look good for easyJet. The company is investing heavily in expanding its fleet of aircraft and the business has been enjoying strong demand since the end of the pandemic.

With shares trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11, the stock looks like good value. But the airline industry is notoriously cyclical, so I’d be wary.

Businesses in this sector can find their profits fluctuate significantly at different points in time. I think there’s reason to believe that 2023 or maybe 2024 might mark a high point.

If travel demand falls due to a recession or geopolitical uncertainty, easyJet might well struggle to maintain its current earnings. And that will make today’s prices look much more expensive.

Is now the time to buy easyJet shares?

Warren Buffett is known for preaching caution when it comes to investing in the airline industry. And with easyJet shares, I’d be wary.

The company’s recovery has managed an almost biblical recovery, but 2023 has been an unusually good year. So I wouldn’t invest expecting it to maintain its current profitability.

With the stock up 41% since the start of the year, the share price looks like a fair reflection of the company’s prospects. And that means I think there are probably better bargains elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 looks an incredible bargain

| Cliff D'Arcy

While all the attention is on the elite FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index looks unbelievably cheap. I don't…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make the most of juicy UK shares ahead of 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons there hasn't been a better time to snap up quality UK shares. She explains how she's planning…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Offering a higher dividend yield than the average across FTSE 100 stocks, are Lloyds shares worth buying for passive income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2023, what next for the Tesco share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Tesco share price has had a great 2023, rising 27% while the FTSE 100 was flat. But what might…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

| Oliver Rodzianko

Investing in index funds can be a profitable enterprise. Our author has been exploring the different options to determine the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 4% yielding FTSE 100 giant is dirt-cheap and perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for a mammoth business with shares trading at discount levels and offering an excellent passive income opportunity? Our writer…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use dividend shares to try and turn £5,000 of savings into passive income of £900 a year

| Stephen Wright

With dividend shares at today’s prices, Stephen Wright thinks there are two ways to turn a £5,000 investment into something…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares REALLY about to pay a dividend?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are expected to start paying dividends in the near future. But how realistic are the company's current forecasts?

Read more »