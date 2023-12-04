Home » Investing Articles » Small-Cap Shares » The Petrofac share price just crashed to record lows! Should I buy?

The Petrofac share price just crashed to record lows! Should I buy?

Petrofac’s share price just tanked and a lot of investors have been buying the dip. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look at what’s going on.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, the Petrofac (LSE: PFC) share price crashed to record lows. The penny stock ended Friday (1 December) at just 17p – about 80% below the level it was at a year earlier.

So what’s going on with the UK oilfield services company? And is there an investment opportunity for me here after this massive share price fall?

Why the share price tanked

The share price fall is related to concerns over Petrofac’s financial position. Recently, a number of brokers including Berenberg and JP Morgan have flagged balance sheet concerns.

On Friday, Berenberg said that the company is in a “precarious” position due to the fact it has roughly $250m worth of debt due to mature in October 2024. It has placed Petrofac shares ‘under review’, removing their rating and price target.

We expect the company’s trading statement on 20 December to address some of these concerns, but whether liquidity has materially improved remains highly uncertain,” wrote Berenberg’s analysts.

In a worst-case scenario, Petrofac may be forced to renegotiate its financing agreements, potentially leaving shareholders significantly diluted,” they added.

Meanwhile, analysts at JP Morgan said the company’s balance sheet could be an obstacle for the company going forward.

Taking a closer look

Digging deeper, the balance sheet certainly looks stretched. At the end of June, the company had net debt of $584m on its books versus $349m at the end of 2022. That’s high given that a) the company’s market is just £88m and b) it generated an operating loss of $122m for the first half of the year.

The company also mentioned that during H1 it had a net working capital outflow due to delays in the settlement resolutions required to secure cash collections. These delays are concerning.

It’s worth noting that, according to Reuters, Petrofac’s combined credit score on LSEG – which measures how likely a company is to default on its debt in the next year on a scale of one (highly likely) to 100 (very unlikely) – is one.

My own data provider gives the stock an Altman Z2 score of -1.76, which indicates a ‘serious risk’ of financial distress within the next two years.

Should I buy?

Now it’s not all negative here. Back in August, Petrofac said it had seen a major increase in its order backlog. At 30 June, the group backlog was standing at $6.6bn versus $3.4bn at the end of 2022.

The group also said it was “well positioned” to continue growing its backlog and that it had a healthy pipeline scheduled for award in the next 16 months.

However, this backlog growth isn’t enough to get me interested in the stock.

I’m concerned about the balance sheet weakness. I’m also concerned about the level of short interest here. Currently, Petrofac is the second most shorted stock on the London Stock Exchange. This indicates that a lot of sophisticated investors expect the share price to continue falling.

Add in the fact that the company is expected to generate a large loss for 2023, and the investment case is pretty murky, to my mind.

All things considered, I think there are much better stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Small-Cap Shares

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Small-Cap Shares

2024: a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth with penny stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of penny stocks and small-cap shares have tanked over the last two years. And Edward Sheldon now sees…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Is the Shein IPO a nightmare for the boohoo share price?

| Ben McPoland

It was revealed today that Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is preparing to go public in the US. What now…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I think could smash through £1

| Alan Oscroft

When we buy penny stocks, we want them to grow past 100p and stop selling for pennies, right? I reckon…

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock soar amid the lithium boom to come?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this penny stock which could benefit from an impending lithium boom linked to…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! I think this UK penny stock looks like a passive income gold mine

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don’t usually appear on Stephen Wright’s list of stocks to buy. But there’s one that he thinks might…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the RC365 share price?

| Ben McPoland

The RC365 share price has come back down to earth after soaring to quite incredible highs during the middle of…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Could this falling penny stock soar once more due to the 5G revolution?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this falling penny stock and explores whether things could turn around after recent…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Small-Cap Shares

Call me crazy, but I just bought more of this 60p penny stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon’s investment in penny stock Calnex Solutions hasn’t gone to plan recently. But instead of bailing on it, he’s…

Read more »