Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

  • The slowdown of sales growth from Alphabet’s cloud unit in Q3 was disappointing, especially compared to accelerating growth from larger rival Microsoft. But Google Cloud revenue only accounts for 10% of Alphabet revenue and the news for most of the rest of that 90% of revenue was positive In the quarter.
  • Online advertising sales growth accelerated to 10.7% in the quarter as the global economy, and thus marketing spending, proved remarkably resilient and the long-term shift to online over offline ad spending continued apace.
  • That sales growth and continued cost control efforts are leading to further gains in profitability with operating margins rising to 27.8% during the three months to September 30.
  • The slowdown in Cloud growth is a worry though. CEO Sundar Pichai also needs to accelerate the pace at which Alphabet’s years of very expensive AI research is Integrated into actual products. Threats from regulators likewise bear keeping a very close eye on.
  • But we shouldn’t lose sight of the dominant position Alphabet holds in online advertising, the huge cash flow it pumps out quarter after quarter, and current valuation of 26x trailing earnings that we believe all warrant taking a closer look at the group this month.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ian Pierce owns shares of Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Microsoft. 

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d target these shares in 2024 for a second income

| Charlie Keough

As we head towards a brand new year, this Fool is targeting shares that will generate him a second income.…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Growth Shares

UK investors should consider buying this beaten-up FTSE 100 stock before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A top UK fund manager is buying this battered FTSE 100 stock. And Edward Sheldon thinks investors should consider doing…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in NIO shares 4 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares are selling for just $7 today after losing a big amount of value over the last couple of…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares may be cheap, but I think other banking stocks offer better value

| James Beard

Lloyds shares appear cheap compared to historical levels. But the valuations of other FTSE 100 banks look more attractive to…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Should I buy this fallen FTSE 100 passive income star for 2024?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight pays high dividends, looks very undervalued, and should benefit from China’s ongoing recovery in 2024.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price boom in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

There are a few things in 2024 that could act as catalysts for a major recovery in the Scottish Mortgage…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Small-Cap Shares

The Petrofac share price just crashed to record lows! Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Petrofac’s share price just tanked and a lot of investors have been buying the dip. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £450 a month in passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Harshil Patel

Owning a basket of dividend-paying shares can offer a generous amount of passive income. Our writer explores where to start…

Read more »