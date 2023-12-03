Home » Investing Articles » If I could only buy 1 more FTSE income stock in December, I’d grab this ultra-high-yielder

If I could only buy 1 more FTSE income stock in December, I’d grab this ultra-high-yielder

I think I can afford to buy one more FTSE 100 income stock before the end of the year. My choice turned out to be a no-brainer.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve spent summer and autumn buying one FTSE 100 passive income stock after another. I think this has been a brilliant buying opportunity and I didn’t want to waste it.

It seems that everyone is down on the UK right now, and UK shares. It started with Brexit, continued through the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis.

I’m old enough to know these things go in cycles. At some point, market sentiment will swing back in the UK’s favour. I want to open my exposure to high-yielding blue-chips before that happens, rather than afterwards.

I’ve been on a spree

I love buying shares when people don’t like them, because they’re cheaper. I’ve snapped up a heap of dirt cheap, high yielders including Lloyds Banking Group, Glencore, Legal & General Group, M&G, Smurfit Kappa Group and Taylor Wimpey.

If I had the money, I would top up my holdings in any of these six like a shot as I think the FTSE 100 could climb higher as interest rates peak and fall. Yet I’ve only got enough cash to buy one.

Ultimately, it was a no-brainer. I’m buying fund manager M&G. It’ll be the fourth time I’ve bought its shares in the last year. I can’t resist it.

The obvious appeal is its yield, which is currently a blistering 9.28% (down slightly from 9.68% when I last bought it, but still good). That’s one of the very best on the FTSE 100, unsurprisingly.

Better still, management seems committed to maintaining shareholder payouts at current levels. Analysts reckon the stock will yield 9.56% in 2023 and 9.82% in 2024.

Can’t wait to buy it

Unlike some FTSE 100 dividends stocks, its share price is showing signs of life too. It’s up 10.46% over the last year. Throw in the dividend and that’s a total return of around 20%. Remember, this is at a time when the stock market is struggling and some reckon cash beats shares. Not for me it doesn’t. When markets pick up, net assets under management and customer inflows will almost certainly rise, and with luck the M&G share price should rise, too.

I’m not the only one who likes M&G. On 28 November, Goldman Sachs called it a buy, stating it had “attractive growth, capital returns, and valuation”. I was a bit irritated by that. It pushed up the price a few percentage points, before I had time to react and buy it myself.

Goldman Sachs analysts also noted that M&G has a large balance sheet, which allows the firm to seed assets and helps to drive inflows, “while also generating sufficient capital to cover its dividend and deleverage over time”.

Some deleveraging would be welcome. The leverage ratio jumped from 28% to of 35% in full-year 2022, as Solvency II funds were hit by that year’s crash. It’s no longer cheap, trading at 15.4 times earnings. Another risk is that last week’s FTSE 100 recovery fizzles out, taking down the M&G share price.

That won’t stop me. I buy shares with a 10-year view. The reinvested dividends alone will more than double my money, providing they are maintained (no guarantees, remember). I just wish I had more money to throw at M&G. It’s my favourite income stock by far.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much must I invest in Tesco shares to earn income of £1,000 a year in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares have given investors a winning combination of dividend income and share price growth lately. Should I buy them?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I sell underperforming Fundsmith Equity or can Terry Smith beat the world again?

| Harvey Jones

Terry Smith's investment vehicle Fundsmith Equity is heading for a second year of underperformance. Is it time to bail out?

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 quality growth stocks I’m looking to buy in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks two growth stocks could be great investments for 2024. One is a FTSE 100 conglomerate, the other…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Does today’s beaten down Scottish Mortgage share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

The crashing Scottish Mortgage share price has marred many a portfolio. Now there's talk of a recovery. Am I in?

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

I think these are my best growth shares to buy with £1,000

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some shares to buy that he likes for next year, with a particular focus on retail…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 terrific cheap shares I’d snap up before it’s too late!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer wants to capitalise on cheap shares now before any potential market rally and identifies a couple of stocks…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

While the US stock market booms, the FTSE 100 lags behind. Or does it?

| Cliff D'Arcy

In November, global stock markets had their best month in over three years. Meanwhile, the UK's Footsie keeps falling further…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What should I buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

From 6 April 2024, UK adults qualify for a new Stocks and Shares ISA allowance of £20,000. But what assets…

Read more »