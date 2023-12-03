Home » Investing Articles » A top dividend stock I’m hoping to buy for my ISA in 2024!

A top dividend stock I’m hoping to buy for my ISA in 2024!

This FTSE 250 stock continues to perform brilliantly! Here’s why I’m targeting it for my dividend stocks portfolio when I have cash to invest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best dividend stocks to buy in the current uncertain landscape. And FTSE 250 retailer Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) sits somewhere near the top of my shopping list.

Not only does the company offer market-beating dividend yields for the current financial year. The defensive nature of the petcare market means it should have the strength to deliver the shareholder payouts that City brokers are expecting.

I also think it’s in great shape to deliver impressive earnings and dividend growth over the long term. Here’s why I plan to add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Impressive sales growth

The amount we spend to feed, pamper and entertain our pets remains largely unaffected by broader pressures on consumer spending. This was evident during Pets at Home’s fiscal first half when consumer revenues rose 8.6%, to £1bn.

Sales growth for the 28 weeks to 12 October comfortably beat the firm’s medium-term target of 7%. And it is an encouraging omen, given the murky outlook for the UK economy heading into 2024.

Pets at Home is a one-stop shop for everything a pet owner needs, and it has built a loyal customer base that keeps its tills ringing.

To illustrate this, the number of subscribers to its VIP rewards programme grew another 3% in the first half, to 7.8m. The programme is an important source of recurring revenues for the business, and gives it additional scope to grow earnings in tough times.

I’m also impressed by the rapid pace at which Pets at Home’s higher margin veterinary division is growing turnover. Sales here leapt 19% on a statutory basis during the first half, thanks to growing customer numbers and a higher volume of client visits.

The company also grew its surgery portfolio by 10,000 sq ft in the period through property extensions and new openings. Steady expansion here gives me extra reason to be optimistic about group earnings.

Dividend growth

City analysts think earnings will dip 9% during this fiscal year (to March 2024). However, this reflects turbulence related to the opening of a new distribution centre, and costs associated with a brand relaunch and creation of a new digital platform, rather than problems with the underlying business.

As for dividends, the retailer is expected to raise the total dividend to 12.9p per share for the current financial year. This results in a healthy 4.4% dividend yield.

By comparison, the average forward yield for FTSE 250 shares sits back at 3.6%.

Dividend coverage isn’t as strong as I’d like. This sits at 1.6 times, below the minimum safety benchmark of 2 times. But a strong balance sheet means the company should be in good shape to meet this year’s predicted dividend. It held net cash of £12.1m as of October.

Animal magic

Pets at Home faces massive competition from other petcare specialists, supermarkets and generic online retailers (like US giant Amazon).

Yet, on balance, I still believe the company is a brilliant buy. With pet ownership in Britain steadily increasing, I expect profits and dividends at the retailer to follow suit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s indicator tells me the UK stock market’s the cheapest it’s been for 15 years!

| James Beard

In 2001, Warren Buffett devised an indicator to assess whether a market is fairly valued. It tells me UK equities…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When will the IAG share price hit £2?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price hasn't properly recovered since the pandemic. In fact, the stock is down 63% over five years.…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares before the Brexit vote, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have boomed over the past 12 months, but how have they fared since the Brexit vote. Dr James…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s my Tesla share price forecast for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In 2023, the Tesla share price has risen from $123 to $240. Here, Edward Sheldon provides his price target for…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Forget cash! As savings rates peak, I’m getting almost 8% a year by investing in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

UK shares have had a bumpy ride. But they’re cheap and many offer hugely generous yields. Cash no longer cuts…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for their 7.5% dividend yield in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares offer a tantalising blend of low earnings multiples and big dividend yields. They’re a no-brainer buy for investors,…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Dividend Shares

I’d buy Vodafone and HSBC shares in December for their spectacular dividend forecasts!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks could supercharge my passive income, based on current dividend forecasts. Here's why I'll buy them at…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in December, which included three well-known names...

Read more »