Home » Investing Articles » If I could buy just one FTSE stock right now, it would be this high flyer!

If I could buy just one FTSE stock right now, it would be this high flyer!

Mulling over the choice of only buying one FTSE stock, Sumayya Mansoor explains why she would choose this discount retailer.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The rise of FTSE 100 incumbent B&M (LSE: BME) has been nothing short of amazing, in my opinion. However, I reckon the shares still have some way to go.

Here’s why I’d snap up the shares in a heartbeat if I could only pick one stock to buy right now!

Remarkable rise

B&M has grown from humble beginnings in 1978 to FTSE 100 power house in 2023. The firm’s growth trajectory through acquisitions and organic growth should be a blueprint for other businesses, if you ask me.

So what’s happening with B&M shares currently? As I write, they’re trading for 581p. At this time last year, they were trading for 391p, which is a 32% increase over a 12-month period.

I’m impressed, especially as many other FTSE stocks have struggled amid macroeconomic turbulence.

The bull and bear case

The rise of discount retailers has made it easier for firms like B&M to capture market share and grow. After all, everyone loves a bargain (I know I do). Plus, the recent cost-of-living crisis has shone a spotlight on food inflation and need to seek cheaper alternatives. B&M has seen its performance in recent times soar, which has boosted the shares and its investment viability.

Another aspect I’m impressed with is B&M’s growth strategies. Aside from clever acquisitions — and the slew of new locations it continues to open to expand its footprint — it has invested in itself. I’m referring to a move to a new head office and the continued plans to open new and improved state-of-the-art distribution centres to give itself the best chance to succeed, and how has it succeeded!

Moving on to some fundamentals, B&M shares still look decent value for money to me right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. This is even after its impressive share price ascent. Plus, a dividend yield of over 6% is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%. However, I understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Looking at potential risks, I’m always wary of acquisitions, no matter a firm’s record of successful ones. When acquisitions work out they’re great. But when they don’t, repairing a costly mistake can have untold damage on a balance sheet as well as investor sentiment.

Finally, B&M’s shares and performance has been soaring for some time but what about when the economy is in a better place? Could we find that discount retailers fall out of fashion as more people can afford premium goods once more? There is a slight risk of this but I’m not concerned. This is because there will always be those looking for bargains, as well as lower income households looking to take advantage of discount retailers and make their budgets stretch as far as possible.

Final thoughts

There are certain FTSE stocks I wished I had snapped up much earlier, even years ago. B&M definitely sits on that list.

However, I reckon there’s still a chance to buy some shares now. If the business continues to grow at the same rate it has, there’s no telling how well it could do and how big it could eventually end up!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

8% or 4%? Is one dividend yield twice as good?

| Christopher Ruane

When it comes to income shares, could less be more? This writer considers the role of dividend yield in his…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing this passive income machine for my SIPP in December!

| Christopher Ruane

A double-digit dividend yield is not the only thing that has grabbed this writer's attention when it comes to considering…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

One undervalued growth stock I’m eyeing up ahead of 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This growth stock caught the eye of our writer. She breaks down its investment viability as she looks to start…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons the BP share price could surge in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines why resilient oil prices, lower inflation, and the avoidance of a global recession could send the BP…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying these 3 AI shares be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| James Beard

I wonder if investing in these three AI stocks could match the meteoric rise in the value of Tesla shares…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Will the stock market Santa rally continue through 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think the signs look good for a potentially enduring broad-based stock market rally through December and beyond.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Greggs shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up some very tasty returns for shareholders over the last three decades. But what about the…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks whose dividend yields just passed 7%!

| John Fieldsend

These FTSE 100 stocks just passed the 7% dividend yield mark! Is it time to take advantage of depressed prices?…

Read more »