Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons the BP share price could surge in 2024

3 reasons the BP share price could surge in 2024

Stephen Wright outlines why resilient oil prices, lower inflation, and the avoidance of a global recession could send the BP share price higher in 2024.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s fair to say that 2023 hasn’t been a great year for the BP (LSE:BP) share price. The stock has fallen by 1.75% while fellow FTSE 100 oil major Shell has seen its shares gain around 10%.

Some of the challenges the company has faced look set to ease in 2024 though, even though issues do continue. So while there are never any guarantees, here are three reasons to be optimistic about the stock for next year. 

Oil prices

The first concerns oil prices. The BP share price has tracked the performance of Brent Crude pretty closely over the last 12 months. 

Like most things, the price of oil is a function of the balance between supply and demand. And there’s reason to be bullish in 2024 from both sides.

In terms of demand, inventory levels are toward the lower end of their five-year range. This means there’s scope for future demand to bring stores back up.

There are also issues on the supply side. The ongoing conflicts in both the Middle East and Ukraine limit supply and create uncertainty.

Investors should note that OPEC+ production targets expire at the end of 2024 and the effect of these might be significant. But there are certainly reasons to be positive at the moment.

Energy transition

One reason BP shares have performed worse than Shell has been its involvement in the building of offshore wind farms. The company has had to scrap projects due to rising costs, leading to impairment charges.

There have been two main reasons for this. The first is inflation, which has increased the price of materials, and the second is rising interest rates, which have made financing more expensive.

Both of these have stabilised recently though. And if this remains the case into 2024, then there’s a decent chance the company can get its wind projects back on track. 

The Bank of England has been clear in warning investors about over optimism in this area, so investors should be careful. But any improvement in this area ought to help the BP share price going forward.

Economic outlook

The last reason for being optimistic about BP shares is the global economic outlook. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is forecasting global GDP to continue to grow in 2024. 

This is good for firms like BP. Economic activity needs to be powered by energy and – in the short term at least – that means oil.

A global recession would have been a bad thing for oil companies and I still wouldn’t rule out that possibility. But the IMF’s forecast is much more positive.

A 3% increase in global GDP is less than the 3.5% achieved in 2022. But it’s much better than it could have been so I think this is a reason the BP share price could go higher from here.

A stock to consider buying?

All in all, I think 2024 could be a good year for the BP share price. And the stock is one I’ll be keeping a close eye on when the new year comes around.

It’s worth noting though that a lot of what benefits BP is good for oil companies in general. So I’ll be looking to weigh up BP’s prospects against other companies in the sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

8% or 4%? Is one dividend yield twice as good?

| Christopher Ruane

When it comes to income shares, could less be more? This writer considers the role of dividend yield in his…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing this passive income machine for my SIPP in December!

| Christopher Ruane

A double-digit dividend yield is not the only thing that has grabbed this writer's attention when it comes to considering…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

One undervalued growth stock I’m eyeing up ahead of 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This growth stock caught the eye of our writer. She breaks down its investment viability as she looks to start…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying these 3 AI shares be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| James Beard

I wonder if investing in these three AI stocks could match the meteoric rise in the value of Tesla shares…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Will the stock market Santa rally continue through 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think the signs look good for a potentially enduring broad-based stock market rally through December and beyond.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Greggs shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up some very tasty returns for shareholders over the last three decades. But what about the…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks whose dividend yields just passed 7%!

| John Fieldsend

These FTSE 100 stocks just passed the 7% dividend yield mark! Is it time to take advantage of depressed prices?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks that tick both boxes for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of FTSE 250 stocks that he thinks combine both income and growth potential in…

Read more »