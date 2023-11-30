Home » Investing Articles » Will the stock market rally in December? 

Will the stock market rally in December? 

2023 has been a mixed year for shares but that could all be forgotten if we get a good old-fashioned stock market rally in December.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As Christmas approaches, I’m in the mood for a good old seasonal stock market rally. I think there’s a fair chance we’ll get one too.

November has been the fourth-best month for UK shares over the last 50 years, according to new research from Bestinvest, rising 64% of the time. It’s put on a solid show this year too. With one trading day to go, the FTSE 100 is up 1.38%.

February is the third-best month with shares rising 66% of the time but December beats them easily, growing 76% of the time. Only April is better with a figure of 82%.

Be of good cheer

The average December return from UK shares is 1.7% but it can be more. In 2017, shares jumped 5% and by 6.7% in 2021. In 1976, they rocketed 18.9% as investors enjoyed a festive spree. I fancy some of that this year, but let’s be realistic here.

December is the most wonderful month of the year for global markets. This suggests the ‘Santa rally’ is real, although nobody can adequately explain why. Some pin it on hedge funds closing their short positions at the year end. Others put it down to traditional seasonal cheer, and why not? It is Christmas, after all.

Although November has been positive, the FTSE 100 has been trailing in recent days. It’s ending on a flat note. 2023 will not go down as a good one for markets, with London’s blue-chip index down 1.67% overall.

That’s actually worked out well for me. I transferred three legacy workplace pensions into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) this summer, and was able to carry out the process without feeling I was losing money every second I was out of the market. 

All I want for Christmas

I’ve been drip-feeding cash into shares for the last six months, building my positions and reinvesting dividends. Some of my stock picks have put on a solid show, notably private equity fund 3i Group, wealth manager M&G and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey. None have shot the lights out though.

I’m buying with a minimum 10-year view so that’s neither here nor there. Happily, the dividends have already started rolling in (and been instantly reinvested). Now my portfolio selection is almost complete. I’d like to put my feet up and enjoy some seasonal cheer.

Interest rates appear to have peaked but investors are wary. Some are waiting to see whether OPEC+ will cut oil production and what impact that will have on energy prices. Others fear a US recession and further trouble in China. Then there’s Gaza.

Sterling has been strong lately, as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey plays down the prospect of base rate cuts. That hasn’t helped the FTSE 100 though, as companies listed on the index generate three-quarters of their earnings overseas, which are now worth less when converted back into pounds.

I don’t know if we will have a Santa rally this year, but I do know this. I’m almost fully invested, because I don’t want to miss a second if we do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, M&G Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

I would grab these cheap shares before prices rise again

| Mark David Hartley

With the UK market in a slump, this Fool UK contributor is looking at buying up some cheap shares before…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Down 55% since 2007, can the Tesco share price turn around?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Tesco share price has fallen by more than half in recent decades. Our writer explains whether the stock has…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £100 today to target an £11,687 passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I were to invest my first £100 again, I’d avoid common pitfalls and target an £11,687 passive income with…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£50k in savings? Here’s what I could earn from a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

If I was starting with £50k to invest, here’s how much I could earn by leaving it in a tax-efficient…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m not waiting for a stock market crash! Here are 2 stocks I’d snap up NOW!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor isn't letting fears of a stock market crash get in the way of building her portfolio. She's looking…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? Here are 3 simple steps to start earning passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines three simple steps for stock market investors to consider when building a passive income portfolio from scratch.

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

Here’s my 10-year plan to reach an annual £27,347 passive second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines his decade-long plan to invest in high-yield dividend shares in order to reach a sizeable future second…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 27%, the BT share price looks a bargain to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has plunged by more than a quarter after peaking earlier in 2023. Is BT a classic…

Read more »