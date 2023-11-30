Home » Investing Articles » How to invest like Charlie Munger! 5 top tips for beginners

How to invest like Charlie Munger! 5 top tips for beginners

Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett changed the investing landscape for the better. Here are some top tools that investors of all levels can use to build wealth.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The death of Charlie Munger this week has seen the world lose a true investing icon. Having been vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway since the late 1970s, he worked tirelessly two men worked tirelessly with Warren Buffett to turn the investment firm into the $780bn colossus that it is today.

Senior market analyst Lukman Otunuga of FXTM has described Munger as “a titan in the world of investing“. And he has laid out five core principles of Munger’s that could help investors of all levels build a winning investment strategy.

They are:

1. Understand the company

Otunuga says that Buffett’s right-hand man championed “[investing] in companies whose business models you understand thoroughly. Munger advocated for a ‘circle of competence’ — sticking to industries or sectors you know well“.

This may seem obvious, but many investors make the mistake of putting their capital in firms they don’t fully grasp. This can happen by following the herd or simply not doing quality research.

It’s important to have thorough knowledge of a company and the industry in which it operates before investing. Considering its business model, competitive advantages, balance sheet, and management quality are just a few critical things to consider.

2. Search for value

Another of Munger’s key tips was to “seek out undervalued companies [which] means finding businesses trading for less than their intrinsic value“. Otunuga describes this as “a hallmark of Munger’s value investing strategy“.

Berkshire Hathaway’s favourite way to gauge intrinsic value is by using discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This tool calculates what an investment is worth by estimating how much money it will earn in the future.

3. Quality beats quantity

Otunuga notes that Munger also preferred to “focus on a few high-quality investments rather than a diversified portfolio of mediocre stocks. [He] often emphasised the importance of investing in a few companies that you have thoroughly researched and believe in“.

Holding a wide number of stocks helps investors to reduce risk. But owning too many can have significant drawbacks, including inefficient capital allocation and limited knowledge of each stock due to time constraints.

4. Think about risk

Munger banged the drum that investors must “understand the risks involved and avoid investments that you cannot afford to lose. [He] advised against using excessive leverage or investing in complex instruments that are not fully understood“.

Using leverage (or borrowed funds) allows an investor to open a much bigger position than they would otherwise be able to with just their own funds. But while this can amplify returns, it can also cause huge losses when the market moves in the ‘wrong’ direction.

5. Don’t stop learning!

Finally, Otunuga says that “Munger was a proponent of lifelong learning, encouraging investors to read widely and deepen their understanding of the world and markets“.

The economic landscape is constantly evolving and financial markets never stop moving. Keeping a close watch on developments, and honing one’s investment strategy over time, is what separates successful investors from the underachievers.

Charlie Munger built a personal fortune of over $2bn during his lifetime. By following these investing principles, investors of all levels also have a chance to make life-changing wealth over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here are two of my favourite value shares right now!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is hunting for value shares amid a market downturn. Here, he explores two stocks that are high up…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: this month’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares do a Rolls-Royce in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers a few important things that might need to take place next year before Lloyds shares can embark…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Bargain buy? The Unilever share price just hit a 52-week low!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier today, the Unilever share price dropped to a one-year low. The shares are now bouncing back but nowhere near…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Dr. Martens share price just crashed 25%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Dr. Martens share price has plummeted. Is this an opportunity for our writer to add the stock to his…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Dr. Martens: is this collapsing FTSE 250 stock now a contrarian buy?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this well-known FTSE 250 firm just dropped to a record low following a poorly received report. Is this…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Why I’d start putting money into dirt cheap UK shares this December

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't waiting until the New Year to consider opportunities for his share portfolio. Here are some reasons why…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy in December for 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not waiting until 2024 to make moves in the stock market and would be happy…

Read more »