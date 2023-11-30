Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my first £100 today to target an £11,687 passive income

How I’d invest my first £100 today to target an £11,687 passive income

If I were to invest my first £100 again, I’d avoid common pitfalls and target an £11,687 passive income with this wealth-building strategy

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My earliest attempt at building a passive income was a complete failure. I naively and optimistically put a few thousand pounds into a savings account with the hopes I’d get a decent chunk of cash back. My first month’s interest was about 40p. Safe to say, I wasn’t impressed. 

Throwing my life savings into a 0.5% interest account wasn’t my only mistake, but I’ve had a lot of success too. I’ve since watched the cash I invest multiply far more than I could get through cash savings or even property. I’m now on course to withdraw a sizable passive income one day that would never have been possible with other investments. 

Let’s say I was starting today with £100 and I wanted to build a passive income without wasting years spinning wheels and getting subpar returns. So here’s what I’d do to target a £11,687 yearly passive income. 

What to do

My first step would be to open a Stocks and Shares ISA so I can invest in the stock market. This would have sounded crazy to my younger self. After all, I’d only ever seen the stock market on television or in documentaries, usually where smooth-talking Americans lose millions of dollars. It seemed risky and not something I wanted a part of. 

What changed my mind was seeing how much money could be made with stocks. The MCSI World Index – like a tracker for the major stock markets of the globe – has grown at 10.6% on average in recent decades.

Other investments struggle to match that return, and aiming for 10% or more is the cornerstone of many passive income strategies. 

An eye on an income

And while 10% a year sounds like a decent chunk of change, it’s hard to overstate how rapidly the cash grows over long periods. To take an example, if I save £100 each month for 30 years, I end up with £36,000. Not too bad. But it won’t provide much in the way of a passive income.

Saving
1 year£1,200
5 years£6,000
10 years£12,000
20 years£24,000
30 years£36,000

But if I save that exact same amount and add 10.6% each year in the form of interest, I end up with £233,743. My investments reach as high as they do – over six times the amount I put in – through the compounding effect as I get ‘interest on the interest’. 

SavingInvesting
1 year£1,200£1,268
5 years£6,000£7,833
10 years£12,000£20,797
20 years£24,000£77,753
30 years£36,000£233,743

When it’s time to enjoy my passive income, I’d withdraw a smaller amount. Something like 5% can be achieved through dividends – many FTSE 100 stocks offer a higher return – which could bring me a passive income of £11,687 each year. 

As nice as working towards a passive income sounds, there are no guarantees here. Past performance is not guaranteed to continue, and I can lose money investing this way. On balance though, I feel there is no better place for my money. 

Passive income it is, then!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£50k in savings? Here’s what I could earn from a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

If I was starting with £50k to invest, here’s how much I could earn by leaving it in a tax-efficient…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’m not waiting for a stock market crash! Here are 2 stocks I’d snap up NOW!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor isn't letting fears of a stock market crash get in the way of building her portfolio. She's looking…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? Here are 3 simple steps to start earning passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines three simple steps for stock market investors to consider when building a passive income portfolio from scratch.

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

Here’s my 10-year plan to reach an annual £27,347 passive second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines his decade-long plan to invest in high-yield dividend shares in order to reach a sizeable future second…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 27%, the BT share price looks a bargain to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has plunged by more than a quarter after peaking earlier in 2023. Is BT a classic…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 80% since 2008, are Lloyds shares a value opportunity?

| Oliver Rodzianko

With a 6% dividend yield and a very low price-to-earnings ratio, Lloyds shares have some compelling points. However, our writer…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d love to buy in December

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the FTSE 100 is up 1.4% in a month, these two Footsie heavyweights have lost ground lately. I'm very…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this 2.5% yielding income stock primed for growth and further returns?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at whether this firm, already an enticing income stock, could be set to grow…

Read more »