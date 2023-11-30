Home » Investing Articles » Could Lloyds shares do a Rolls-Royce in 2024?

Could Lloyds shares do a Rolls-Royce in 2024?

Our writer considers a few important things that might need to take place next year before Lloyds shares can embark on a bull run.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The standout FTSE 100 stock in 2023 so far has been Rolls-Royce. Indeed, after surging more than 170%, it’s the best performing stock in Europe this year. Could Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares do something similar in 2024?

Well, Morgan Stanley just laid out a bull case scenario that sees the lender’s share price almost doubling to 85p. So it’s not totally far-fetched, despite the wretched share price performance over recent years.

But I reckon three key things would need to happen.

The UK economy

First, for better or worse (normally the latter in recent years), domestic-focused Lloyds is inextricably linked to the health of the UK economy. It is the largest mortgage lender here and doesn’t have a large international investment arm.

So, to boost the share price, the UK economy will probably have to surprise to the upside moving forward.

But what’s the chances of that happening?

Well, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sees the UK’s national output rising by 0.7% in 2024. A few months ago, it was anticipating growth of 1%.

Such gloomy forecasts have prompted the Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, to say that the outlook for the British economy is the worst he’s ever seen.

So that’s not ideal.

Then again, economic forecasts aren’t always accurate. As Warren Buffett said, “Forecasts may tell you a great deal about the forecaster; they tell you nothing about the future“.

The optimal zone

A second key thing relates to the so-called ‘Goldilocks zone’.

In astronomy, this is the area around a star where it is not too hot and not too cold for liquid water to exist on the surface of nearby planets. These conditions could potentially be suitable to sustain life.

In the case of Lloyds, it’s when the stars align and interest rates are around 2%-3%. These conditions could potentially be suitable to breath life into the Lloyds share price.

Specifically, it would mean net interest margins — the difference between what banks charge borrowers and pay savers — remain high enough to generate nice profits while impairment charges become less of a concern.

Any move towards this could be a big catalyst for the shares.

However, Andrew Bailey (him again!) just said interest rates won’t be cut for the “foreseeable future“.

Bank raid

Another thing that might be weighing on the shares is the threat of a windfall tax on UK banks. Some have accused the sector of profiteering from higher rates.

In Europe, this has already started happening. Italy, for example, slapped a shock 40% tax on banks back in August.

I think a potential government raid on bank profits is a risk. Confirmation this won’t happen could improve investor sentiment.

The pick of 2024?

So, I think these things would need to happen for Lloyds shares to do a Rolls-Royce in 2024.

Are they likely? Probably not, I’d say.

However, that doesn’t mean that the shares won’t still perform well. In fact, I recently bought some myself, mainly due to the attractive forecast dividend yield of 7.3% for next year.

Plus, we may have reached (or may be near) peak pessimism regarding the UK economy. History suggests this is normally a good time to take a contrarian view and invest for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here are two of my favourite value shares right now!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is hunting for value shares amid a market downturn. Here, he explores two stocks that are high up…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: this month’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

How to invest like Charlie Munger! 5 top tips for beginners

| Royston Wild

Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett changed the investing landscape for the better. Here are some top tools that investors of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Bargain buy? The Unilever share price just hit a 52-week low!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier today, the Unilever share price dropped to a one-year low. The shares are now bouncing back but nowhere near…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Dr. Martens share price just crashed 25%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Dr. Martens share price has plummeted. Is this an opportunity for our writer to add the stock to his…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Dr. Martens: is this collapsing FTSE 250 stock now a contrarian buy?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of this well-known FTSE 250 firm just dropped to a record low following a poorly received report. Is this…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Why I’d start putting money into dirt cheap UK shares this December

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't waiting until the New Year to consider opportunities for his share portfolio. Here are some reasons why…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy in December for 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not waiting until 2024 to make moves in the stock market and would be happy…

Read more »